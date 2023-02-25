Bengaluru: Man threatens to get resident arrested for smoking inside car; extorts Rs 95,000, 30 grams gold

In a bizarre incident from east Bengaluru, a 31-year-old credit assessment officer of a large financial and banking firm alleged that a two-wheeler rider objected to him smoking inside his car on Wednesday at the Benniganahalli underpass, threatened to call the police, and demanded Rs 95,000 and 30 grammes of gold from him.

Dhananjay Nair, a resident of Nagawara Palya, was driving to work, according to the police. The rider observed Nair smoking inside his car while on the move. In the Benniganahlli underpass, the scooterist cordoned him off after chasing his automobile.

The miscreant allegedly threatened to get Nair arrested for smoking in the car. Nair was coerced into opening the car door, so the biker could enter. The thief displayed some identification cards and claimed to know police officers. In addition, he informed Nair that he was carrying guns and urged him to obey him for his safety.

The rider then forced Nair to stop his car near an ATM and forced him to withdraw cash after stealing his wallet and cell phone. Nair used a credit card to withdraw Rs 50,000 and his debit card to withdraw Rs 45,000. The thief allegedly robbed Nair of two gold chains totalling about 30 kilos and extorted Rs 95,000.

According to the police, the miscreant threatened Nair with death and threatened to kill his family if he told anyone about the occurrence. He rode his scooter off after being dropped off at the Benniganahalli underpass. Nair told his friends about his nightmare, and they advised him to call the police.

The police have registered an extortion case at Ramamurthynagar under IPC Section 384. The miscreant was not visible on the CCTV images, although they had gathered footage from the area between the underpass and the ATM. According to police, they are looking into the matter to find and apprehend the suspect.

(Image for representation purpose; Credit: Getty Images)