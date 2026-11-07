A Bengaluru man's ride home after a movie turned into a terrifying ordeal when a speeding bus rammed his Rapido bike. Recalling the accident, he described the frightening moments that followed the collision

A routine journey home in Bengaluru took a dangerous turn when a speeding bus allegedly crashed into the Rapido two-wheeler carrying a passenger. The man was returning after watching a film and was reportedly just two to three kilometres away from his destination when the accident occurred.

What should have been an ordinary ride quickly turned into a frightening experience as the impact threw the passenger into a potentially life-threatening situation.

The man later took to social media to recount what happened, sharing how narrowly he escaped the accident.

Man Recalls Being On The Road After The Collision

Describing the terrifying moments following the crash, the Bengaluru man said he found himself on the road and was struggling to process what had just happened.

Recalling the incident, he said, "I was on the road, trying to move the driver."

His account highlighted the chaos immediately after the collision, when he was attempting to respond to the situation despite having just experienced a frightening accident.

The incident also brought attention to the risks faced by two-wheeler passengers navigating Bengaluru's busy roads, particularly when sharing traffic with larger vehicles.

Incident Raises Concerns Over Road Safety In Bengaluru

The man's account has once again drawn attention to road safety concerns in Bengaluru, where two-wheelers, buses and other vehicles frequently share congested roads.

Passengers travelling on app-based bike taxis are particularly vulnerable in collisions involving heavier vehicles, as they have limited physical protection.