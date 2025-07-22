The developer, currently earning ₹23 lakh annually in India, shared that he had received an offer from a Dubai company paying AED 18,000 per month—equivalent to around ₹50 lakh per year.

Bengaluru: A backend developer’s dilemma between a ₹50 lakh Dubai job and a ₹33 lakh Indian offer has sparked a viral conversation on Reddit, with many users surprisingly backing the Indian opportunity as the better deal. The developer, currently earning ₹23 lakh annually in India, shared that he had received an offer from a Dubai company paying AED 18,000 per month—equivalent to around ₹50 lakh per year.



While the number looks attractive on paper, the offer lacks critical benefits: no housing support, no insurance for family members, and only basic allowances like health insurance for the employee and a AED 1,500 annual flight ticket.

In contrast, the Indian offer, pegged at ₹33 lakh per year, includes a hybrid work setup, comprehensive health insurance for both family and parents, and what the developer described as a healthier work-life balance.

Netizens Flag High Living Costs in Dubai

The post, titled “Need advice: India vs Dubai offer – am I being lowballed?”, was shared on July 20 and quickly gained traction. Many in the Reddit community rallied around the Indian offer, noting that the Dubai salary might not go as far as it seems once living costs and missing benefits are factored in. “AED 18K without housing? That’s not a great deal,” one user pointed out. “You’ll end up spending a lot just to maintain a basic lifestyle in Dubai.”

Another commenter, @Loud_Voice_9350, advised: “If you're single, maybe you can stretch that salary in Dubai. But in India, you take home almost ₹2 lakh a month post-tax with all family perks. That’s hard to beat.”

A recurring theme in the responses was that India is becoming increasingly competitive—not just in pay, but in offering a more holistic lifestyle for mid-career professionals. Hybrid work, parental insurance, and lower living costs were repeatedly cited as factors tilting the scale in favor of staying home. “People underestimate how expensive life in Dubai is without employer-sponsored housing,” said another user. “In India, you have a support system, growing salaries, and now even global-level opportunities.”

The developer has not yet updated the community on his final decision, but the post has opened up broader conversations around the real value of overseas jobs. In 2025, it seems, the so-called "foreign dream" is no longer immune to scrutiny—and many young professionals are finding compelling reasons to build their future in India.