Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar issued a stern warning to BJP leaders allegedly obstructing garbage disposal operations in Bengaluru's outer zones, saying the state government will stop collecting waste from their constituencies if the disruptions continue.

Speaking to reportershere on Wednesday, Shivakumar said, "If they (BJP) refuse to allow dumping, then let them keep it. Whoever prevents us from dumping, we will stop collecting garbage in their constituencies, we will not pick up waste from those areas. People will resent them; we will make announcements over loudspeakers."

On the issue of funds, Shivakumar said the state has already contributed substantial amounts - "Rs 100, 50, 20, 30 crores" - but questioned how the government could be expected to provide "thousands of crores" beyond sanctioned grants. "Yes, we have contributed funds of Rs 100, 50, 20, 30 crores, but how can we be expected to provide thousands of crores? They should understand where those vehicles go. We are arranging additional dumping sites; we have two at present. We know our duty," he added.

BJP Accused of 'Blackmailing' for Funds

Earlier on Wednesday, Shivakumar reacted sharply to BJP MLA Dheeraj Muniraj allegedly stopping a garbage truck to protest in Doddaballapur, warning that if they don't behave respectfully, garbage will be "dumped right in front of their houses".

Shivakumar alleged that BJP MLAs (specifically mentioning Aravind Limbavali and Dheeraj Muniraju) are deliberately obstructing garbage trucks from disposing of waste in the outer zones of Bengaluru. He claimed that this is a tactic by the opposition to "blackmail" the Congress-led state government into allocating development funds to their constituencies.

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar threatened to invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) if the MLA and his supporters do not "behave with respect".

The Deputy CM warned that he would have garbage dumped directly in front of the houses of BJP leaders, including R Ashoka and BY Vijayendra, or at the BJP office, if the "blackmailing" continues. "If they behave with respect, fine. If not, I will invoke ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act). I will show no mercy and make sure garbage is dumped right in front of their houses. I will take the same garbage and have it dumped near the BJP office... It should go to R Ashok's house, Vijayendra's house, or else to the BJP office - that's it," he said.

"They are blackmailing us, demanding development funds for their constituencies. If an accident occurs, action will be taken in accordance with the law," Shivakumar added.

On Garbage Truck Accidents

When asked if they are opposing waste disposal due to accidents by garbage trucks, he said, "Accidents should not happen, law will take its course in such cases. But the garbage disposal can't be stopped. The waste is being disposed in the constituencies of S T Somashekar, Shivanna and Krishna Byregowda also."

Dy CM Slams Contractors Association

The Dy CM also criticised the Contractors Association for halting work, questioning why they took on contracts during the previous BJP era without adequate funds. "If there is a commission, let them file a complaint. Let us stop the work first and see. Why did they take the work during the BJP era? He had already said that during the BJP era, do not take work without money. Even so, they put out a tender and got the work. If the department has a grant of 10 thousand, they have taken tenders for 30 to 40 thousand. Should we also take as much work as the grant in our department?" he said.