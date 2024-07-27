Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat to start from July 31; train to run thrice a week: Report

    The new Vande Bharat Express train will connect Ernakulam and Bengaluru and the train will run three times a week, with stops at six intermediate stations, and is expected to launch on July 31.
     

    Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat to start from July 31; train to run thrice a week reports anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 27, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

    Ernakulam: The much-awaited Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express is finally set to launch on July 31, according to reports, operating three times a week and significantly reducing travel time between the two cities. This is the third Vande Bharat Express in Kerala.

    The Vande Bharat Express, comprising eight coaches, will depart from Ernakulam Junction at 12:50 pm and arrive at Bengaluru Cantonment at 10 pm, offering a triweekly service from Ernakulam on select days - Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

    On the other hand,  the Vande Bharat Express will depart from Bengaluru Cantonment at 5:30 am and arrive in Ernakulam at 2:20 pm, operating on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays. The train will make stops at six intermediate stations - Thrissur, Palakkad, Podannur, Tirupur, Erode, and Salem - along the route. 

    The introduction of the new Vande Bharat Express is anticipated to greatly benefit frequent travelers from Thrissur and Ernakulam to Bengaluru, covering a distance of approximately 500 kilometers. This includes students, business professionals, and government officials who regularly commute to the capital city. This addition expands Bengaluru's Vande Bharat Express network, which already connects to Mysuru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Dharwad, and Coimbatore.
     

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
