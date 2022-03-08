Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengal's suspended BJP leader Jay Prakash Majumdar joins TMC in Mamata's presence

    Till recently, Jay Prakash Majumdar was the West Bengal BJP spokesperson. In 2014, he quit Congress and joined BJP. 
     

    Bengals suspended BJP leader Jay Prakash Majumdar joins TMC in Mamata's presence - ADT
    Kolkata, First Published Mar 8, 2022, 3:32 PM IST

    The suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jay Prakash Majumdar joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday. Jay Prakash Majumdar formally joined the TMC during the meeting at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. 

    The recent development comes a day after BJP MP Locket Chatterjee met the suspended BJP leaders Jay Prakash Majumdar and Ritesh Tiwari alongside Sayantan Basu and Raju Banerjee. They are understood to be unhappy with the party leadership. 

    Till recently, Jay Prakash Majumdar was the West Bengal BJP spokesperson. In 2014, he quit Congress and joined BJP. However, he was suspended from the party, citing violating the party's discipline. 

    After his suspension, Jay Prakash Majumdar had attacked the saffron party's central leadership, accusing them of ignoring core issues and abandoning workers in times of need.

    While talking to the media, Majumdar said that during the Bengal poll, he was given the task of communicating the pulse of the state to the central leadership. But, few central leaders were trying to put down the Bengal brigade of the party, he claimed and said it's not right. 

    Everyone knows what happened immediately after the election results were announced. Delhi leaders were desperately looking for returned tickets to Delhi after 12 pm on May 2 (2021). Meanwhile, many BJP workers were being attacked across Bengal, and no prominent leader was present to support them, Majumdar added.

