BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari, Archana Majumdar, and Rahul Sinha condemned the political situation in West Bengal, accusing the police of being a 'political cadre' and the ruling party of creating a 'dictatorship' and fearing the SIR process.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Suvendu Adhikari, Archana Majumdar, and Rahul Sinha addressed the media on Saturday to raise serious concerns about the current political and overall situation in West Bengal. The leaders linked recent incidents of violence to the ruling of the opposition party and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state.

'Police in Bengal have become a political cadre': Suvendu Adhikari

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday visited Bankura to meet a party worker whose home was allegedly targeted by attackers and accused the state police of being biased. A massive gathering of supporters was also seen on the arrival of Suvendu Adhikari to demand a thorough investigation into the recent attack on a BJP youth member's home.

While speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "West Bengal Assembly LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari says, "The situation is very bad. The police in Bengal have become a political cadre. Bengal must be saved. Today, an attempt was made to burn down the house of a BJP youth worker. We also went to his house. Thousands of people have gathered here today. We have come here to demand an investigation. The forensic team arrived two days late. They came only because we came. They didn't come to investigate; they came to show off to the media."

'Democracy has no meaning anymore, it's a dictatorship': Archana Majumdar

Meanwhile, BJP leader Archana Majumdar on the same day slammed the West Bengal government, alleging that the ruling party has turned the state into a dictatorship by suppressing the opposition. The leader also raised concerns over the state of democracy and women's safety.

While speaking to ANI, Archana Majumdar said, "They (police) are not doing their duty; they are totally politicised, and the administration is not working at all. There is no safety, no security, no basic democratic rights for the common people. Atrocities are being committed against women, and nothing is being done."

Reflecting on her roots in the state, she further said, "We have never seen such a Bengal. We were born here, we have lived our lives here. Bengal has certain values, certain principles, which is why we say we are Bengalis. Where do we stand today? We have to think about this: this government is so scared, so cowardly, that out of fear, they are completely trying to destroy the opposition, their houses, their opportunities, their professions, everything. They won't allow any opposition to exist. Democracy has no meaning anymore. It's a dictatorship, and the Chief Minister of the ruling party and her people do whatever they want. So, we have to understand that there should be some change, and there will be change. This change is inevitable; no one can stop it."

TMC 'disturbed' by Election Commission's revision process: Rahul Sinha

On the other hand, West Bengal BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Sunday reacted to the statewide protests against the SIR exercise, stating that the Trinamool Congress is "disturbed" by the Election Commission's intensive revision process. " All this is being done by Mamata Banerjee as SIR is troubling them the most. They know that the success of SIR will show the TMC the exit door in West Bengal," said Rahul Sinha. (ANI)