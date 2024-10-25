Bengal SHOCKER! Drunk pink patrol van officer hugs, kisses woman on night duty, sparks outrage (WATCH)

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tanya Roy, was on duty on Wednesday night with the Pink Patrol Van, when she allegedly misbehaved with a woman. ASI Roy reportedly hugged and kissed one of the women in the crowd.

In a shocking incident that has left residents of West Bengal's Siliguri bewildered and outraged, a police officer of the specially designated Women’s Safety Patrol van has been accused of misbehaving with a woman allegedly in a drunken state. The Siliguri Police Commissionerate had recently introduced Pink Patrol Vans to enhance women’s safety in the city, operating 24×7.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tanya Roy, was on duty on Wednesday night with the Pink Patrol Van, when she allegedly misbehaved with a woman. ASI Roy reportedly hugged and kissed one of the women in the crowd. Witnesses at the scene were taken aback, alleging that the officer appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, raising serious questions about the commitment of authorities to ensuring women’s safety.

A video of the incident has gone viral, sparking outrage, with many calling it unacceptable.

According to Pradhan Nagar Police Station, ASI Roy, already under investigation for reportedly performing her duties while intoxicated, was initially transferred to the police line as a disciplinary measure. However, when she resumed her duties this week, the troubling incident reoccurred, leading to her immediate suspension.

