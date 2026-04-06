Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Bengal is rejecting misgovernance for development as BJP plans its strategy. Meanwhile, TMC released its star campaigner list for Phase I, featuring top leaders like Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee.

BJP's Strategy and Claims

Ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that the people of Bengal are rejecting misgovernance and rallying for a development-driven alternative. In the X post, Pradhan said, "Engaged with BJP Jhargram district's Assembly in-charges and Pravasi karyakatas sharpening our booth-level strategies and outreach. The growing strength and confidence of our cadre signal one thing clearly--people of Bengal are rejecting misgovernance and rallying for a development-driven alternative."

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TMC Releases Star Campaigner List

Meanwhile, TMC released its list of star campaigners for Phase I of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, featuring top party leaders, including Mamata Banerjee and AITC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The list includes key names such as Subrata Bakshi, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Kalyan Banerjee, Dr Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Dr Shashi Panja, Snehasis Chakraborty, Birbaha Hansda, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, Jay Prakash Majumdar, Kunal Ghosh, Deepak Adhikari (Dev), Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad, Satabdi Roy, Partha Bhowmick and Saayoni Ghosh.

Election Schedule Announced

Phase 1 Details

West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes for both phases scheduled for May 4. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9.

Phase 2 Details

For the second phase, which covers 142 Assembly constituencies, the gazette notification will be issued on April 2. The last date for filing nominations is April 9, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 10. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 13. (ANI)