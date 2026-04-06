Congress has fielded Akash Vijayrao More against Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar for the Baramati assembly by-election. More, a state Congress secretary, will contest the seat MVA's Sanjay Raut described as belonging to NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Congress Fields Akash More for Baramati By-election

The Congress on Sunday named Akash Vijayrao More as its candidate against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar for the Baramati assembly by-election. Akash More is the secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. His father, Vijayrao More, was a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC).

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MVA Discusses By-poll Strategy

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut refuted claims of any confusion within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regarding discussions on the upcoming by-elections in Rahuri and Baramati constituencies. Speaking at a press conference, Raut emphasised that the Baramati seat belongs to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who had previously contested from the constituency. He said three candidates from Shiv Sena (UBT) have expressed interest in contesting the Rahuri seat.

NCP leader Sunetra Pawar will contest the Baramati by-polls in alliance with the BJP. Raut said the final decision regarding Shiv Sena (UBT)'s participation rests with party president Uddhav Thackeray. He added that elections are a matter of respect and honour, and it is inappropriate to urge anyone not to contest or leave a seat uncontested.

Election Commission Announces Schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier announced the schedule for by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies in six states. The two Maharashtra constituencies include Rahuri in Ahilyanagar district and Baramati in Pune district. The seats fell vacant following the demise of MLA Shivaji Bhanudas Kardile from Rahuri and Mahrashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Anantrao Pawar from Baramati. Polling for these by-elections will be held on April 23, 2026, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)