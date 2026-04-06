Ahead of Assam polls, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal accused Congress of corruption. In response, Rahul Gandhi called Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma the 'most corrupt CM' and made several promises, including justice for singer Zubeen Garg.

Sonowal Accuses Congress of 'Corruption and Misgovernance'

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, accusing it of engaging in "corruption and misgovernance for centuries", and asserted that Assam stands with the BJP. "If any party has been associated with corruption and misgovernance for centuries, that party is Congress. What did Congress do during its long tenure?... They betrayed Assam, governance deteriorated due to corruption, and social security was not provided. The steps taken by Prime Minister Modi's government have made the people happy, and every individual has faith in Prime Minister Modi. Whether Rahul Gandhi comes or Priyanka Gandhi, Assam is with the BJP," Sonowal told ANI.

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"This election is essential because we have to protect our land, our language, our identity. The BJP is committed to this. The steps taken against illegal immigrants in the last 10 years are exemplary, which is why people have so much trust in the BJP. People have trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi..."

Rahul Gandhi Hits Back, Calls Assam CM 'Most Corrupt'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of corruption and said the "law will catch up with him ultimately".

Addressing a rally here, Rahul Gandhi also said that Congress will get justice for singer Zubeen Garg within 100 days. Zubeen Garg died in Singapore in September last year. "On one side is Zubeen Garg, and on the other, your Chief Minister. He is the most corrupt Chief Minister in the country. 24 hours a day, hatred, filthy language, and violence flow from his mouth. There's a vast difference between his ideology, his words, and Zubeen Garg's ideology and thinking," Gandhi said.

"Now, sadly, he (Assam CM) has involved his family in corruption too. Now, not only will he be at a loss, but his entire family's too... You can write it down, he can do as much nonsense as he wants, he can spread as much violence as he wants, ultimately, the law will catch him and put him in jail," he added.

Congress Outlines Poll Promises

The Congress leader also outlined the agenda if Congress gets a majority in the assembly polls. "We will get justice for Zubeen Garg within 100 days... Women will get unconditional cash transfers in their banks every month. The new Assam government will give a starting sum of Rs 50,000 to every woman of Assam who wants to start their business," he said.

"We will convert the Eksonia Patta (annual land permits) you get into Myadi Patta (permanent land ownership). 10 lakh people will benefit from this... The elderly will get a pension of Rs 1250 every month, and a dedicated department in the Assam government. We will give ST status to the six tribal communities... We will launch a government health insurance programme in Assam, under which we will provide Rs 25 lakh to every family for treatment," he added

Assam will go the polls on April 9. (ANI)