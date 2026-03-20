BJP's Dilip Ghosh slammed CM Mamata Banerjee, stating she has 'no right' to question the Election Commission. This follows Banerjee's letter to the EC alleging bias, constitutional impropriety, and arbitrary transfers of top officials.

Ghosh Slams Mamata, Defends Election Commission

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Friday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has "no right to give advice or ask questions", asserting that the Election Commission has nationwide trust and predicting a change in the state government after a fair poll. Speaking to the reporters, Ghosh said,"Mamata Banerjee has no right to give advice or ask questions. Everyone knows what kind of government she ran for 15 years, how she behaved with the officials here... The entire country trusts this Election Commission. They have successfully conducted elections in Bihar as well, and here too there will be a successful election, and there will be a change."

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Mamata Alleges EC Bias in Letter to Poll Body

His remarks came after the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the Election Commission of India has "crossed all boundaries of decency and constitutional propriety." In her letter, Banerjee expressed concern over the Commission's actions since the start of the "Special Intensive Revision," claiming that it has acted with apparent bias and ignored ground realities and public welfare. She said she had repeatedly raised these concerns with the poll body, but received no response, forcing her to move to the Supreme Court of India to safeguard democratic and fundamental rights. "I am deeply shocked by the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which, in my view, has crossed all boundaries of decency and constitutional propriety. Since the commencement of the so-called Special Intensive Revision, the ECI has acted with apparent bias, showing little regard for ground realities or the well-being of the people. I have repeatedly brought these concerns to the notice of the Commission, but to no avail. I was also compelled to approach the Supreme Court, seeking protection of the fundamental and democratic rights of the people. While acknowledging the concerns raised and the hardships faced by the common people due to the high-handed actions of the ECI/the Court intervened and issued certain directions, which are presently under implementation," reads the letter.

Concerns Over Transfer of Officials

Mamata Banerjee further wrote, alleging that the poll body has carried out large-scale and abrupt transfers of senior state officials soon after the election announcement, without citing valid reasons or any violations of the Model Code of Conduct. She said the removal and redeployment of key officers--including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, District Magistrates and police officials--has disrupted the state administration, despite rules stating that such officials are deemed to be on deputation to the ECI during elections.

West Bengal Assembly Election Schedule

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covering 152 Assembly constituencies will begin with the issuance of the gazette notification on March 30, 2026. The last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9. Polling for the first phase will be held on April 23.

For the second phase, which covers 142 Assembly constituencies, the gazette notification will be issued on April 2, 2026. The last date for filing nominations is April 9, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 10. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 13. Voting for this phase is scheduled for April 29. (ANI)

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