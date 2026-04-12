Bihar Minister Lakhdendra Paswan expressed confidence in a BJP victory in West Bengal, calling the polls the 'final nail in the coffin' for Mamata Banerjee. BJP's Dilip Ghosh also attacked the TMC, alleging its attempts to win via 'infiltrators' failed.

BJP Confident of Victory in Bengal Polls

Bihar Minister Lakhdendra Paswan on Sunday exuded confidence in the BJP's victory in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls, stating that the election will "prove to be the final nail in the coffin" for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

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Speaking with ANI, Paswan said that the people of West Bengal have decided on Mamata Banerjee's farewell and will make sure that the lotus blooms there. "This time, the Assembly election will prove to be the final nail in the coffin for Mamata Banerjee...The entire populace of Bengal has made up their mind that this time the lotus will bloom there, and this time the people of Bengal themselves have decided on Mamata Banerjee's farewell," he said.

Dilip Ghosh Attacks TMC

Earlier, BJP leader and candidate from the Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituency, Dilip Ghosh, launched a sharp attack on Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) attempts to win elections through "infiltrators" have failed. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said that the ruling party was facing public backlash and that the political mood in the state had shifted. "The attempt [by TMC] to win elections through infiltrators has failed. That's why Mamata Banerjee has gone crazy. The Hindu community is living in fear, and therefore, change is needed," he said.

He further asserted that the electorate is prepared to vote against the ruling party in the ongoing elections. "Today, nothing will work for the TMC. The people are ready for TMC's immersion," Ghosh added.

Election Background

This comes ahead of the state assembly polls in West Bengal, which are set for two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP has grown from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle, setting the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. (ANI)