Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan predicts a BJP victory in West Bengal, stating public sentiment has turned against the TMC. He cited high voter turnout as a positive sign and dismissed CM Mamata Banerjee's recent remarks as fear of defeat.

As the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections unfolds, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has projected a decisive shift in the state's political landscape, claiming that public sentiment has firmly turned against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Speaking to reporters in Delhi, the Union Minister didn't mince words regarding the performance of the Mamata Banerjee-led government, characterising it as a regime that has failed across multiple sectors of the electorate.

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BJP Government 'Going to be Formed'

Pradhan emphasised that the high voter turnout witnessed in the initial stages of the election serves as a harbinger for the BJP's success. He categorised the current administration as being fundamentally disconnected from the needs of the state. "Change will happen in Bengal... This time, the government that is anti-people, anti-women, anti-farmer, anti-youth, and gives importance to infiltrators is certain to go. There was good voter turnout in the first phase. A good number of seats are coming in favour of the BJP. Especially, seeing the kind of public support in the second phase, there is no doubt in anyone's mind. The TMC government is going, and a new BJP government is going to be formed," he said.

TMC Reacting to 'Imminent Loss'

Addressing recent verbal volleys from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Pradhan suggested that the TMC leadership is reacting to an imminent loss. He dismissed her recent statements as "senseless remarks" born out of a "fear of defeat."

High Voter Turnout in Phase 1

During phase 1 polls, West Bengal recorded a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)