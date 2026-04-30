BJP's Agnimitra Paul praises high voter turnout in Bengal despite a 'fear' atmosphere. CM Mamata Banerjee dismisses exit polls as 'paid' and 'circulated from the BJP office', expressing confidence in a TMC victory amid intense competition.

'People Voted for Change': BJP's Agnimitra Paul

BJP candidate from Asansol South Assembly constituency Agnimitra Paul on Thursday alleged that despite an "atmosphere of fear", the people of Bengal came out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

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"I am very proud of the Election Commission, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Aggarwal for conducting such an election with 92%-94% voter turnout. Despite so many threats and an atmosphere of fear, the people of Bengal came out. We really didn't believe such an election could be held without invoking (Article) 356, but it happened...," Paul told ANI.

On exit polls, she said, "I don't have much faith in exit polls, but I trust my grassroots, the pulse of the people that I have seen over the last six months... Certainly, the way the people of Bengal came out like a tsunami, they are voting with a purpose, they are voting for change, I trust them..."

Mamata Banerjee Calls Exit Polls 'Paid'

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday levelled serious allegations against the BJP over the exit poll projections, calling it paid and "circulated from the BJP office."

Affirming confidence in the public, she said that TMC will cross "226 in 2026." In a self-made video shared on X, the CM appreciated the people of West Bengal for massive participation in the polling process, as the combined voter turnout of the two polling phases hit 92.67%. She further lambasted the BJP, accusing it of allegedly circulating false numbers in the media, which claimed the BJP's victory in West Bengal.

High Stakes and High Turnout

The second phase of polling in West Bengal saw intense competition across key constituencies. While the TMC maintains that its welfare schemes will ensure a return to power, the BJP's narrative focuses heavily on corruption allegations and law-and-order issues.

The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), poll participation in West Bengal (Phase-II) stood at 91.66 per cent till 7:45 PM. In phase I of the elections on April 23, the poll participation was 93.19 per cent, resulting in a staggering combined poll percentage over the two phases at 92.47 per cent.(ANI)