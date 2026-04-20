Ahead of West Bengal polls, UP CM Yogi Adityanath accused the TMC of oppressing religious practices and called for a 'double-engine' government. BJP MP Anurag Thakur also expressed confidence in a BJP victory to end corruption and nepotism.

Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC in Purulia

With a few days left for the West Bengal Elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday charged the incumbent TMC of "oppressing" religious practices and stressed that Bengal needs a "double-engine" government. " Addressing a rally in Purulia, the Chief Minister said, "... TMC oppresses Ram devotees and stops Durga Puja... Bengal's soil is the land of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa... I have come here to pay obeisance to such sacred soil... Bengal needs a double-engine government... The TMC government, crossing the peak of appeasement, robs the poor of their rights..."

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Anurag Thakur Confident of BJP Victory

Meanwhile, BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday exuded confidence in the BJP's victory in the West Bengal polls, stating that the people want "liberation from corruption, nepotism, and infiltration." Speaking with ANI, Anurag Thakur said, "In Bengal, the voice of the people is one-sided that the BJP is coming on May 4, TMC is going. The people of Bengal want liberation from corruption, nepotism, infiltration, and the atrocities being committed on women, youth, and common citizens, and this time they want Mamata Banerjee's farewell".

West Bengal Assembly Election Details

West Bengal will go to assembly elections in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting on May 4. West Bengal has a total of 294 Assembly seats, with the majority mark set at 148.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) secured a decisive victory, winning 213 seats with a vote share of 48.5 per cent. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the main opposition, winning 77 seats with a vote share of 38.5 per cent. Smaller players, including the RSPMA and independent candidates, won one seat each. The total declared seats stood at 292. (ANI)