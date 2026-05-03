Congress' Rashid Alvi alleged widespread irregularities in West Bengal and Assam elections, calling them a "blot on democracy" and questioning the Election Commission's role amid protests and allegations of intimidation by TMC cadre in Falta.

Congress Alleges 'Blot on Democracy'

Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Saturday alleged widespread irregularities during elections in West Bengal and Assam, calling the election developments a "blot on democracy." Speaking to ANI on the conduct of polls, the Congress leader claimed that alleged irregularities were not limited to isolated incidents but were reported from multiple locations. "Irregularities have not happened just at 2-4 places but throughout Bengal. The kind of elections that have taken place in Bengal and Assam is a blot on democracy," he said.

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Reacting to protests reported from Falta, Alvi questioned the role of authorities responsible for ensuring smooth polling. "If the TMC people are doing this kind of work, then what are the Election Commission and the paramilitary forces doing? In Bengal, the entire administration is working according to the Election Commission, so if such an incident is happening there, the responsibility lies with the Election Commission," he added.

Repolling Ordered Amid Protests

Earlier, locals staged a protest in the Falta area of the South 24 Parganas district, alleging threats and intimidation by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadre. Protesting residents, including several women, raised concerns about their safety and demanded action against those allegedly responsible. This comes after the repolling across 15 polling stations in the South 24 Paraganas district concluded with the two constituencies (Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim) hitting a staggering voter turnout of 90%.

The repolling, which followed the directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI) after BJP's co-incharge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya, alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during phase two of the Assembly elections in the State. Due to "severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process" during the second phase of polling on April 29, the ECI on Saturday announced repolling across all 285 polling stations in the Falta assembly constituency on May 21, with counting of votes scheduled on May 24. (ANI)