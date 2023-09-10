Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Being a proud Hindu means...': UK PM Rishi Sunak expresses pride in Indian heritage on G20 Summit

    Rishi Sunak, who was on his first official visit to India, expressed his deep pride in his Indian heritage and connection to the country. He openly stated that he is a "proud Hindu" and emphasized the enduring bond he shares with the people of India due to his religious and cultural roots.

    Being a proud Hindu means: UK PM Rishi Sunak expresses pride in Indian heritage on G20 Summit AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 2:37 PM IST

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, made a spiritual visit to the Akshardham temple in New Delhi during their participation in the G20 Summit. Despite heavy rainfall in the capital city, the couple arrived at the temple at 6:30 am, where they engaged in puja (prayer) and abhishek (ritual pouring of water on the deity's idol) and interacted with the temple's swamis (spiritual leaders).

    During their visit, temple priests guided Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty through the expansive Swaminarayan Akshardham complex, a 100-acre spiritual and cultural site. The temple visit allowed them to immerse themselves in India's rich spiritual heritage and cultural traditions.

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi proposes holding virtual G20 session in November; check details

    Rishi Sunak, who was on his first official visit to India, expressed his deep pride in his Indian heritage and connection to the country. He openly stated that he is a "proud Hindu" and emphasized the enduring bond he shares with the people of India due to his religious and cultural roots.

    The British High Commission in India shared images from the visit and Rishi Sunak's remarks on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting his acknowledgment of his Indian roots and his special connection to India.

    Tree of transition: G20 presidencies of 2022, 2024 hand over sapling to PM Modi | WATCH

    Rishi Sunak, a prominent political figure in the UK, has served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer since February 2020 and leads the Conservative Party. He made history in October of the same year by becoming the first British Prime Minister of Indian origin. His wife, Akshata Murty, is the daughter of prominent Indian tech entrepreneur Narayana Murthy and philanthropist Sudha Murty.

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 3:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD issues yellow alert for six districts today rkn

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD issues yellow alert for six districts today

    G20 Summit: Padma Shri Dilshad Hussain thanks PM Modi for bringing global recognition to brass nakashi (WATCH) snt

    G20 Summit: Padma Shri Dilshad Hussain thanks PM Modi for bringing global recognition to brass nakashi (WATCH)

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi proposes holding virtual G20 session in November; check details AJR

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi proposes holding virtual G20 session in November; check details

    Molestation case: Minor girl's parents allege shoddy probe by Kerala cops rkn

    Molestation case: Minor girl's parents allege shoddy probe by Kerala cops

    Tree of transition: G20 presidencies of 2022, 2024 hand over sapling to PM Modi WATCH AJR

    Tree of transition: G20 presidencies of 2022, 2024 hand over sapling to PM Modi | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 15 series to launch on Sept 12 expected price of iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max gcw

    iPhone 15 series to launch on Sept 12: How much will you have to pay for Apple's new smartphone?

    Explained Why African Union joining the G20 has huge significance

    Explained: Why African Union joining the G20 has huge significance

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD issues yellow alert for six districts today rkn

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD issues yellow alert for six districts today

    Morocco earthquake: Aerial footage reveals extent of damage; horrifying videos of aftermath go viral - WATCH snt

    Morocco earthquake: Aerial footage reveals extent of damage; horrifying videos of aftermath go viral - WATCH

    Threads rolls out keyword search to India more countries gcw

    Threads rolls out 'keyword search' to India & more countries

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon