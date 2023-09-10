'Being a proud Hindu means...': UK PM Rishi Sunak expresses pride in Indian heritage on G20 Summit

Rishi Sunak, who was on his first official visit to India, expressed his deep pride in his Indian heritage and connection to the country. He openly stated that he is a "proud Hindu" and emphasized the enduring bond he shares with the people of India due to his religious and cultural roots.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, made a spiritual visit to the Akshardham temple in New Delhi during their participation in the G20 Summit. Despite heavy rainfall in the capital city, the couple arrived at the temple at 6:30 am, where they engaged in puja (prayer) and abhishek (ritual pouring of water on the deity's idol) and interacted with the temple's swamis (spiritual leaders).

During their visit, temple priests guided Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty through the expansive Swaminarayan Akshardham complex, a 100-acre spiritual and cultural site. The temple visit allowed them to immerse themselves in India's rich spiritual heritage and cultural traditions.

The British High Commission in India shared images from the visit and Rishi Sunak's remarks on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting his acknowledgment of his Indian roots and his special connection to India.

Rishi Sunak, a prominent political figure in the UK, has served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer since February 2020 and leads the Conservative Party. He made history in October of the same year by becoming the first British Prime Minister of Indian origin. His wife, Akshata Murty, is the daughter of prominent Indian tech entrepreneur Narayana Murthy and philanthropist Sudha Murty.