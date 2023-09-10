G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi proposes holding virtual G20 session in November; check details

During his closing remarks at the summit, PM Modi expressed the need to revisit the suggestions and topics discussed during the current summit to ensure their swift implementation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 10) has proposed the convening of a G20 virtual session in November this year to review and expedite the progress of suggestions and proposals put forth during the G20 Summit. PM Modi made this announcement as the two-day summit drew to a close, highlighting India's responsibility as the G20 presidency holder until November 2023.

During his closing remarks at the summit, PM Modi expressed the need to revisit the suggestions and topics discussed during the current summit to ensure their swift implementation. He suggested that a virtual session be held at the end of November, allowing leaders to review the progress and commitments made during the summit.

PM Modi's proposal for the virtual session aims to maintain momentum and foster continued collaboration among G20 member nations beyond the physical summit. This move reflects India's commitment to effective leadership and sustained engagement on global issues as part of its G20 presidency.

The G20 Summit, held under India's presidency and themed "One Earth - One Family - One Future," addressed critical global challenges, including climate change, economic recovery, sustainable development, and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war. The summit concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration and the admission of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20, showcasing India's diplomatic achievements during its presidency.

The proposed virtual session in November will provide an opportunity for G20 leaders to track the progress of their collective efforts and maintain the spirit of cooperation and dialogue on pressing global issues.

