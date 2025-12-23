Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to victims of a bear attack in Chamoli, praising students Divya and Deepika for their bravery. He assured full support for the injured and directed officials to intensify patrolling and security in the area.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to the victims of the bear attack and described the courage shown by brave students Divya and Deepika as a matter of pride. Taking serious cognisance of the bear attack incidents that occurred near school premises in the Pokhari Development Block of Chamoli district, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami demonstrated sensitivity and prompt action.

CM Dhami Assures Full Support to Victim

The Chief Minister spoke directly to the injured student over the phone, enquired about their health, offered words of encouragement, and wished them a speedy recovery. The Chief Minister stated that the state government stands firmly with the affected family in this difficult time and assured that there would be no lapse at any level in treatment and security arrangements.

'Pride of Uttarakhand': CM Lauds Brave Students

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also spoke to the courageous students, Divya and Deepika, who displayed exceptional bravery, presence of mind, and human compassion by saving the lives of children during the incident. Praising their courage, he said that the bravery, patience, and sense of responsibility shown by them at such a young age are a matter of pride and inspiration for the entire state. He said that ensuring the safety of other children without caring for their own lives during a moment of crisis is an extraordinary example of courage. Encouraging the students, the Chief Minister wished them a bright future and assured them that the state government will always encourage and support such brave children.

Directives for Enhanced Security Measures

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the district administration and the Forest Department to immediately intensify patrolling in the affected areas and ensure robust security arrangements around schools, anganwadi centres, and residential areas. He clearly instructed that all necessary and effective measures be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future. The Chief Minister also directed that the injured student be provided with proper medical facilities and that every possible assistance be extended to the affected family. He instructed officials to maintain regular monitoring and to build a sense of safety and confidence among local residents. The Chief Minister emphasised that the safety of children is the highest priority for the state government and reaffirmed that the government will work with full commitment and firmness under all circumstances to protect the lives and property of citizens.