    Heatwave kills 11 at Maharashtra's Kharghar Award Event, CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh relief

    The 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award event in Navi Mumbai on Sunday turned tragic with the death of at least 11 people apparently due to sunstroke as the function, attended by lakhs, was held in an open ground.

    First Published Apr 17, 2023, 9:37 AM IST

    During the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar on Sunday, at least 11 persons reportedly passed away from sunstroke while over 120 others experienced heat-related health problems owing to sun exposure, of which 50 were transported to the hospital.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the MGM Hospital where the patients are being treated.  According to reports, the chief minister has promised a payout of Rs 5 lakh for the surviving family members.

    The function held in Kharghar area in Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai was attended by Union home minister Amit Shah who conferred the award on spiritual leader and social reformer Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.

    The Maharashtra Bhushan award was awarded to Dharmadhikari, and many of his supporters were present for the momentous occasion. The event, for which people had started gathering since morning, began around 11.30 am and went on till around 1 pm.

    The seating arrangement for the attendees was also made open without any shed. The nearest weather station to the spot of the event recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.

    In a statement on Sunday night, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that "at least 11 deaths reportedly caused by sunstroke have been confirmed."

    Before the CMO was made public, Shinde informed reporters at front of a Navi Mumbai hospital that at least 50 persons had been admitted there, 24 of them were remained hospitalised while the others had been released after receiving primary care. He called the deaths "very unfortunate".

    Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, called the deaths "unfortunate and painful," and he offered his sympathies to the bereaved families. 

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2023, 9:37 AM IST
