Baruipur Paschim remains a firm TMC bastion, with Biman Banerjee winning three consecutive terms. Though the BJP's vote share is rising, the constituency's demographic mix of Muslim and SC voters is key to TMC's sustained dominance.

The Baruipur Paschim Assembly constituency in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district continues to remain a firm Trinamool Congress (TMC) bastion, with senior leader and State Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee winning all three elections since the seat's reconfiguration in 2008, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has steadily expanded its presence in the region.

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The constituency, numbered 140, falls under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat and is a general category segment formed after the Delimitation Commission's 2008 exercise, which split the original Baruipur seat into Baruipur Paschim and Baruipur Purba. The Paschim segment comprises the entire Baruipur municipality along with 10 gram panchayats under the Baruipur community development block.

The 2026 Electoral Contest

For the high-stakes 2026 electoral contest, Biman Banerjee (TMC) is again in the fray, facing Biswajit Paul from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Asit Lal Nag of the Indian National Congress (INC), Md Lahek Ali of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), Md Sohidul Laskar of AJUN, Amulya Kumar Sardar of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Prodyut Chakraborty of SUCIC, and Independents Subrata Das, Tilak Mondal, and Krishnendu Pramanik.

Electoral History and Polling Information

Earlier in the 2021 Assembly elections, Biman Banerjee defeated BJP candidate Debopam Chattopadhyay by a huge margin. In 2016, he defeated CPI(M)'s Saifuddin Khan, while in 2011, he won against CPI(M)'s Kanak Kant Paria. For the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, polling in Baruipur Paschim will be held on April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. The Election Commission has also conducted a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of the polls, the first such exercise since 2002, aimed at ensuring inclusion of all eligible voters.

Constituency Demographics and Political Dynamics

The constituency remains firmly under TMC control, though the BJP has gradually expanded its vote share. It is noted that any significant shift would require major realignments in minority, Scheduled Caste and urban voter segments, along with the revival of opposition forces. The constituency has an approximately 34.05 per cent Scheduled Caste (SCs) population and a negligible 0.17 per cent Scheduled Tribe (STs) population. Muslims constitute around 30.30 per cent, while Scheduled Castes account for 30.28 per cent, making it a socially balanced electoral arena. It also reflects a mix of rural and urban voters, with approx 51.60 per cent rural and 48.40 per cent urban population.

According to estimates based on the 2011 Census of India, the Baruipur Paschim constituency had a total population of 288,986, with nearly 52% residing in rural areas and around 48% in urban centres. The constituency thus reflects a balanced rural-urban mix, encompassing census towns as well as parts of the Baruipur Municipality. At the time, the number of eligible voters was estimated to be in the range of 220,000 to 250,000, in line with the typical electorate size derived from the adult population share in assembly constituencies.

Profile of the Incumbent: Biman Banerjee

In Baruipur Paschim constituency, TMC's Biman Banerjee has been the consistent winner in the last three Assembly elections. According to the election affidavit submitted to the ECI, Biman Banerjee is 77 years old. Biman Banerjee, born on 28 December 1948, is a senior leader of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and has represented the Baruipur Paschim Assembly constituency as its MLA since the 2011 West Bengal Assembly election. He was elected Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on 30 May 2011 and has continued in the role since then, presiding over the House through successive sessions during the Trinamool Congress's tenure in power.

Financials and Legislative Focus

According to his election affidavits, no criminal cases have been declared against him across these terms, while his declared assets increased from around Rs 1.78 crore in 2016 to approximately Rs 2.39 crore in 2021, largely attributed to personal and family holdings. As MLA, he has raised issues related to local development, particularly improved connectivity, including proposals for extending Kolkata Metro services towards Baruipur, although progress has been slowed by land acquisition and funding-related challenges involving state and central coordination.

Vote Share Trends

Since constituency formation, Baruipur Paschim has remained a consistent stronghold of the TMC. Biman Banerjee won in 2011, 2016 and 2021, marking a widening margin of victory over the years. While the TMC has consolidated its position, the BJP has shown a gradual upward trajectory in vote share. The growth has come in a constituency where nearly one-third of voters belong to the Muslim community, alongside a nearly equal share of Scheduled Caste voters, both segments traditionally seen as strong supporters of the TMC and other secular formations. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC maintained its dominance in the segment, leading the BJP, slightly higher than its earlier margin in 2019, indicating sustained electoral strength in the area.

Socio-Economic and Geographical Backdrop

The Baruipur region carries a long historical legacy, once serving as an important stop on the Calcutta-East Bengal railway line. It was also known for indigo plantations during the colonial period and has traditionally been a centre for agriculture and local trade. The terrain is flat and low-lying, characteristic of the Ganges delta, with the area crisscrossed by canals and rivers, including the Adi Ganga, which historically functioned as a navigation route to Kolkata. Agriculture remains an important part of the local economy, with paddy, vegetables, and flowers being the primary crops. However, rapid urbanisation has gradually reduced agricultural land, particularly around the municipality area. A large section of the population is engaged in informal employment, including small businesses, construction work, and services, while many residents commute daily to Kolkata for work via the Baruipur railway station on the Sealdah suburban line.

Geographically, Baruipur lies around 25 km south of Kolkata and about 30 km from Alipore, the district headquarters of South 24 Parganas. It is also connected to nearby towns such as Sonarpur (12 km), Rajpur (10 km), and Bhangar (20 km).

State-Level Political Landscape

Despite the BJP's gradual rise, it is noted that the TMC continues to enjoy a structural advantage in the constituency. A significant shift would require the BJP to make deeper inroads into minority and Scheduled Caste voter bases, along with expansion in urban pockets, while any major realignment would depend on the revival of opposition forces such as the Left-Congress alliance.

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the results of the Assembly elections scheduled to be announced on May 4. The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. At the state level, the 2021 elections saw 292 seats contested, with the All India Trinamool Congress winning 213 seats and a vote share of 48.5%, while the Bharatiya Janata Party secured 77 seats with 38.5% vote share. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (then Left-led alliance) registered a vote share of 8.7% but did not win any seats. NOTA accounted for 1.1% of the total votes polled.