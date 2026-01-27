Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri resigned, alleging an 'anti-Brahmin campaign' in UP. He cited attacks on Brahmins and the mistreatment of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand during the Magh Mela, urging community leaders to quit.

Magistrate Alleges 'Anti-Brahmin Campaign' in UP

Alankar Agnihotri, who resigned from his post as the City Magistrate of Bareilly on January 26, alleged that an "anti-Brahmin campaign" is underway in Uttar Pradesh. He also alleged that Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand and his disciples were mistreated during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"An anti-Brahmin campaign is going on in the Uttar Pradesh government for quite some time now. Brahmins are being singled out and tortured. Somewhere, a deputy jailer is beating a Brahmin. In another police station, a disabled Brahmin is being beaten to death. Just imagine the recent incidents over the last two weeks, including the Magh Mela, where on the day of Mauni Amavasya, our Shankaracharya of Jyotir Math (Jyotishpeeth), Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati Maharaj, went to take a bath. His disciples, along with elderly monks, were beaten with feet, kicks, and shoes..."

"When the administration beats like this, do you want to send the message to people from other communities outside that when the administration beats like this, there will be a massacre? What do you want? Do you want to massacre Brahmins?" Atgnihotri told ANI.

Slams Central Government Gazette Notification

Agnihotri also touched on the row surrounding the recent gazette notification (January 13, 2026) issued by the Central Government, which allegedly declares general category students in universities as "proclaimed offenders" if accused of discrimination.

"The second issue is that the Central Government's recent regulation, the Government of India's gazette released on January 13, 2026, has deemed general category candidates studying in universities as proclaimed offenders. This means your son or daughter might be studying there. Anyone can file a false complaint alleging discrimination against them, and the Samata Samiti will exploit them...The biggest reason for this plight is that the MPs and MLAs of our society, our Brahmin community, have become completely silent spectators. They are speechless. Do they want sons, daughters, and daughters-in-law to be raped in society?...

Urges Brahmin Public Representatives to Resign

Agnihotri has appealed to Brahmin public representatives to resign and stand with the community, stating that their inaction could lead to a "massacre" of the general category.

"I still appeal to all the public representatives of the Brahmin community to immediately start resigning and stand with the community. The time has come; otherwise, your massacre is certain. The massacre of the general category is certain because your public representatives are asleep, sitting as employees of corporate companies. I have written to the Governor...I have submitted my resignation to the Uttar Pradesh CEO and the District Magistrate through email".

UP Government Initiates Disciplinary Action

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh goverment has ordered disciplinary action against Alankar Agnihotri and attached him to the Shamli District Magistrate. As per the order issued by the Special Secretary, Agnihotri will remain attached to the office of the District Magistrate, Shamli, until the completion of the inquiry.

Political Debate Ignites

The resignation of Agnihotri has sparked a political debate in the State. BJP MP Dinesh Sharma told ANI," Neither do I know him nor have I heard about him. There are many people who start smelling of politics, and then such people start looking for reasons..." (ANI)