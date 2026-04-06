Sunetra Ajit Pawar said Baramati is 'Dada's heartbeat' and the upcoming by-election is for all Baramatikars. At a Mahayuti meeting, she mourned Ajitdada's loss and pledged to continue his development vision and keep his legacy alive.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Monday said that Baramati is not merely a constituency, but "Dada's heartbeat," and that every person connected to it holds deep importance for her. She emphasised that the upcoming by-election is not a personal contest, but one that belongs to every Baramatikar who holds affection and respect for Dada.

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In view of the upcoming by-election, an all-party workers' meeting of the Mahayuti alliance for the 201-Baramati Assembly constituency was held at Eminent Poet Moropant Natyagruha. The meeting witnessed the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, senior NCP leader and MP Praful Patel, State President and MP Sunil Tatkare, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, along with leaders and workers from BJP, Shiv Sena, RPI, Rayat Kranti Sanghatana, Bhimshakti Republican Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party in large numbers.

Carrying Forward Ajitdada's Legacy

Recalling the recent loss, Pawar said that two months ago, the state and Baramati lost their beloved leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, respected Ajitdada. "This is not just a loss for my family, but a deep loss for the entire Baramati. His passing has left Baramatikars feeling orphaned," she said, adding that this is the first election being held in his absence, and urged people to stand united to carry forward his vision of development.

She reiterated that transforming Baramati into a world-class city was Dada's dream. "No one can replace him, but fulfilling his vision with honesty is the responsibility of all of us," she said, adding that she considers the entire Baramati as her family.

Pledges to Baramatikars

Pawar assured that the tradition of Dada's open 'Janata Darbar' would continue, and she remains committed to resolving the issues of every citizen. She further stated that no illegal or public-harassing activities would be tolerated in the city and reaffirmed her determination to complete all development projects initiated by Dada.

Expressing gratitude for the support extended by leaders of the Mahayuti alliance, she pledged to continue working in line with Dada's ideals and keep his legacy alive.

Pawar also assured the people of Baramati that she would strive with the same dedication and commitment to shoulder responsibilities for the development of Baramati as well as Maharashtra.

By-election Schedule

The by-elections for the Baramati and Rahuri Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra are scheduled for April 23, with counting of votes to take place on May 4, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).