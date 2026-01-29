Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, his PSO, a crew member, and two pilots died in a charter plane crash in Baramati. The family of crew member Pinki Mali mourns her loss, as do neighbours of PSO Vidip Jadhav. An investigation is underway.

Grief-stricken family recalls crew member Pinki Mali

Family members of Pinki Mali, a crew member who lost her life in the tragic charter plane crash in Baramati, recalled the heartbreaking moment when they were informed about her death. Speaking to reporters in Jaunpur on Wednesday, Pinki Mali's grandmother said the family received the devastating news around 9.30 am. She said the shock was overwhelming for the family, especially Pinki's parents, who broke down upon learning that their daughter was no more. "I got to know about the incident around 9:30 AM that she had died in a plane crash. I spoke with Pinki's parents, they were crying and told us that she is no more now..." the grandmother said, struggling to hold back her emotions.

Recalling the moment he learned about Pinki's death, her uncle Chandrabhushan Mali said the news reached the family slightly later in the morning. He shared that Pinki had visited Jaunpur just two months ago and spoke fondly of her life and career. "We got to know about this incident around 10:30 AM. I called my brother, but he did not answer. Pinki came here 2 months ago. Her schooling and everything were done in Mumbai..." Chandrabhushan told reporters, adding that the family is still trying to come to terms with the sudden loss.

Calls for probe, compensation for another victim's family

Meanwhile, grief and shock have also gripped the neighbourhood of Vidip Dilip Jadhav, one of the deceased in the Baramati plane crash, along with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Shruti Walekar, a neighbour of Jadhav, urged the government to provide compensation to the bereaved family and called for a thorough investigation into the incident. "This is really sad. He is survived by his parents, wife, daughter and son. The government should provide them with some compensation, as they have a family. The crash should be investigated, and action should be taken against the company concerned," Walekar said.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar among five killed

Vidip Dilip Jadhav was the personal security officer (PSO) of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was also on board the ill-fated chartered aircraft that crash-landed in Baramati.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar, 66, died on Wednesday morning after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The plane crash-landed near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board. Among the deceased were Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots. The crash occurred at around 8.48 am, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau dispatched probe teams to the site to investigate the cause of the accident. Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

Last rites with state honours

Ajit Pawar's last rites will be performed with full state honours, according to the Maharashtra General Administration Department (Protocol).

Kiran, Trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, said that Pawar's mortal remains will be kept at the Vidya Pratishthan ground today to allow the public to pay their last respects. "The mortal remains of Ajit Pawar will be kept at Vidya Pratishthan ground for the public to pay their last respects today. The last rites will be conducted tomorrow at 11 am," Kiran told ANI.

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar. (ANI)