Neighbours of Vidip Dilip Jadhav, PSO to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, have demanded compensation for his family after both died in a plane crash in Baramati. PM Modi expressed condolences, and an investigation is underway.

Neighbours of Deceased PSO Demand Probe, Compensation

Shruti Walekar, a neighbour of Vidip Dilip Jadhav, one of the deceased in the Baramati plane crash along with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, urged the government to provide compensation to the victim's family. She further underlined the need to investigate the case. Jadhav was the personal security officer (PSO) of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who was also onboard the ill-fated flight that crash-landed in Baramati. "This is really sad. He is survived by his parents, wife, daughter and son. The government should provide them with some compensation, as they have a family. The crash should be investigated, and action should be taken against the company concerned," Walekar said.

Another neighbour of Jadhav, Rishikesh, said, "We have known him ever since he moved here. Today, we lost a man who was friendly with everyone. This is very sad. This is an irreparable loss."

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Pawar's Death

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of posts on X, expressed condolences on Pawar's passing. "Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief," the PM posted.

In another post on X, PM Modi said, "Ajit Pawar was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti."

Crash Details and Official Investigation

Ajit Pawar, 66, died this morning after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The plane crash-landed near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board the chartered plane. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots. The crash occurred around 8.48 am, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau have dispatched probe teams to the site of the mishap to investigate.

State Mourns Loss of Deputy CM

Pawar was on his way to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

Pawar is survived by his wife Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar. The Maharashtra government has announced three days of state mourning.