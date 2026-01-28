A Baramati plane crash killed co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Shambhavi's instructor, Mandar Mahajan, expressed grief. Maharashtra announced a state holiday and three days of mourning for Pawar.

'A very unfortunate incident'

Chief Instructor Mandar Mahajan of the Madhya Pradesh Flying Club on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of young co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak in the Baramati plane crash, calling it "a very unfortunate incident".

"The incident happened today and is very unfortunate. Shambhavi came to me for Commercial Licensed Pilot training and completed her instructor rating. With me, she had flown 40-50 hours. Shambhavi joined my training centre before COVID, maybe in 2018-19," Mahajan told ANI.

"I got a call from her father about her training. Her father was also in the Indian Air Force and is now retired. I recently learned that her father also worked at the same company where she was employed. It is really a great loss," he added.

Five dead in Baramati crash

Shambhavi Pathak was one of the co-pilots who was killed in a plane crash this morning in Maharashtra's Baramati.

According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am this morning.

The crash landing of the Mumbai-Baramati charter plane occurred at the runway threshold in Baramati.

State mourns Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Pawar was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew members.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis has announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash this morning.

Ajit Pawar's last rites will be performed with full state honours, the Maharashtra General Administration Department (Protocol) informed on Wednesday.

Kiran, Trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, said that Pawar's last rites will be conducted tomorrow at 11 am.

"The mortal remains of Ajit Pawar will be kept at Vidya Pratishthan ground for the public to pay their last respects today. The last rites will be conducted tomorrow at 11 am," Kiran told ANI.