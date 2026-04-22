Sharad Pawar will not vote in the Baramati by-election due to health, announced candidate Sunetra Pawar. The bypoll follows Ajit Pawar's death, with Sunetra and Supriya Sule urging Congress to withdraw its candidate for an unopposed tribute.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar will not participate in the voting for the Baramati Assembly by-election scheduled for April 23 due to health-related issues, said Mahayuti candidate and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sunetra Pawar.

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The announcement comes as a significant development in the high-stakes battle for the Pawar family's stronghold, Baramati. The bypolls in Pune's Baramati constituency come after the former NCP Chief Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash while he was headed to his constituency earlier this year.

Appeal for Unopposed Election

Sunetra Pawar shared the update via a post on X, expressing her well-wishes for the senior leader's recovery. She also expressed confidence that people will listen to the NCP leader's previous appeal for an unopposed by-election to the Baramati Assembly constituency in favour of late Ajit Pawar's wife, who needs to be part of the Assembly to be in the Deputy CM's seat. She noted that his influence remains a guiding force for the constituency, highlighting that his legacy of developmental politics continues to shape the region.

"Due to ill health, respected Pawar Saheb will not be able to attend the voting for the Baramati Assembly by-election. However, his blessings are invaluable to me and to the people of Baramati. The contribution of respected Saheb to the development of Baramati as well as Maharashtra and the country is inspiring. Under his guidance, respected Dada has also upheld the rich tradition of developmental politics. The people of Baramati will certainly respond enthusiastically to the appeal made by respected Saheb. The people of Baramati are connected to the ideas of development, and that direction will remain steadfast in the future as well. May respected Saheb's health improve at the earliest--this is my heartfelt prayer!", she said.

Congress Enters the Fray

This comes as Congress has fielded Akash More against the Mahayuti candidate Sunetra Pawar. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule also urged Congress to withdraw Akash More's candidature in an X post, calling for an unopposed election as a tribute to the late Ajit Pawar.

She said, "Following the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar, the Baramati Assembly constituency now faces a by-election. Ajit Dada's political journey began with the Congress party, and he maintained a long-standing, respectful association with it throughout his career."

"In this moment of grief and remembrance, an unopposed election in Baramati would serve as a dignified and heartfelt tribute to his legacy of public service and inclusive politics. I sincerely appeal to the Congress leadership to consider this gesture in the spirit of respect, unity," the post read.

ECI Announces Bypoll Schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier announced the schedule for by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies in six states. The two Maharashtra constituencies include Rahuri in Ahilyanagar district and Baramati in Pune district. (ANI)