Shiv Sena's Shaina NC called the Baramati by-election a referendum on the Pawar family's work. Candidate Sunetra Pawar cast her vote, calling it a tribute to her late husband Ajit Pawar. CM Fadnavis backed her and demanded a probe into his death.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Thursday described the ongoing Baramati Assembly by-election as a significant referendum on the good work accomplished by the late Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said, "Sunetra Pawar's by-election in Baramati is a referendum for the good work, the decades of service of Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar herself. The Pawar family have treated Baramati, their own constituency, as their family, and I'm sure it's going to be a historic mandate."

Sunetra Pawar Casts Vote, Calls it a Tribute

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar arrived at a polling booth in Katewadi on Thursday morning to exercise her franchise for the Baramati Assembly bye-election.

Sunetra Pawar told reporters today that the people of Baramati are voting in this election to show their love for the late Ajit Pawar.

The Deputy CM was accompanied by Member of Parliament Parth Ajit Pawar, who also cast his vote at the Zilla Parishad School, marking his participation in the democratic process.

Talking to the reporters, Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar said, "The people of Baramati have been standing in support of the 'Pawar' family for the last 60 years. This election is taking place in the absence of Dada, and all the people of Baramati have decided to cast their votes for Dada as a tribute to him..."

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar offered a tribute to her late husband and former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar before casting her vote in the Baramati Assembly bye-election.

The seat was declared vacant following the death of former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash.

CM Fadnavis Backs Sunetra Pawar, Demands Probe

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed strong confidence in Mahayuti candidate Sunetra Pawar, stating that she has the capability to carry forward the legacy and fulfil the unfinished dreams of late leader Ajit Pawar.

Addressing the final public rally ahead of the April 23 Baramati bypoll on Tuesday, Fadnavis said, "She has not just become the state's first woman Deputy Chief Minister, but also she would emerge as a strong and capable leader. I have absolutely no doubt about this."

Demand for Clarity on Ajit Pawar's Death

Referring to the public sentiment following Ajit Pawar's demise, the Chief Minister said, "There is deep sympathy and affection for Ajit Pawar in everyone's hearts. However, the manner in which his accident occurred has raised several doubts among people."

Reiterating the demand for clarity, Fadnavis said, "Everyone feels that the truth must come out. I had said this earlier, and I repeat it today: until the truth behind this accident comes out, we will not sit quietly. We are determined to bring out the truth."

Urges High Voter Turnout as Tribute

Calling for high voter turnout, he urged the electorate to treat the bypoll as an opportunity to pay tribute to the late leader. "There should be record voting on April 23. This is an opportunity for people to pay tribute to Ajit Pawar," he said.

He concluded by urging voters to ensure a decisive mandate. "With record voting, you should ensure Sunetra Pawar's victory by casting your votes in her favour," he said.

The Baramati by-election is scheduled to be held on April 23, following the vacancy caused by the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier this year. (ANI)