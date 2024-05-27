Bank holidays 2024: Banks to remain shut THESE days in June; check full list here
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a comprehensive list of bank holidays for the year, taking into account national and state holidays, cultural or religious observances, operational needs, government announcements, and coordination with other banks.
June 2024 will see as many as 12 scheduled bank holidays across India due to several religious festivals, regional celebrations, and weekends. Both national and private banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will observe these holidays, which include the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. Notably, June 2024 has five Sundays.
This information is disseminated through official channels such as the RBI website and notifications to banks and financial institutions.
Banks across the country will be closed on June 17 for Bakrid/Eid-ul-Azha, and in Jammu and Srinagar, banks will also remain closed on June 18. Customers are advised to complete any important bank-related tasks ahead of these holidays to avoid inconvenience.
Here is the full list of bank holidays in June 2024:
Specific Holidays:
June 9: Maharana Pratap Jayanti (Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan)
June 10: Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji (Punjab)
June 14: Pahili Raja (Odisha)
June 15: YMA Day (Mizoram); Raja Sankranti (Odisha)
June 17: Bakrid/Eid-ul-Azha (across India, with some state exceptions)
June 21: Vat Savitri Vrat (various states)
Weekend Holidays:
June 8: Second Saturday
June 22: Fourth Saturday
Sundays: June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
