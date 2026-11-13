A now-viral video shows a woman breaking down at her husband's feet as he divorced her for allegedly being infertile. This video is now going massively viral, with people commenting on the incident.

Another day, another heartbreaking incident that is now going viral on the internet that will make you super emotional. Yes, you read that right. A now-viral video shows a Bangladeshi woman breaking down and begging at her husband's feet, who is adamant to divorce her for allegedly being infertile. In the divorce office, she can be seen pleading to him to allegedly give her more time so they can fix their marriage.

This viral video has racked massive response from social media users. Some are showing support to the man, for making a choice, while nsome are calling him insensitive for making his wofe go through this ‘hell,’ and not handling the situation gracefully. A social media page posted this video, with caption, “A video from Bangladesh has deeply upset many viewers. A woman who had been married for seven years without children sat at her husband’s feet and begged him to give her time to continue medical tests and treatment for infertility. Her husband still insisted on a divorce, saying she could not get pregnant, and brought men from the village to settle the matter.”

Take a look at the video!

“The brief does not say where the woman lives, how the village discussion ended or what medical reports exist. Many people say that even if a couple disagrees about having children, a marriage should not end in this kind of psychological pain. How should couples handle infertility with care and respect?,” The caption added.

How Netizens Are Reacting!

One user wrote, “Why always men.”

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Another user wrote, “Who would want to live with this red flag? That's why women are needed to be financially independent!.”

Another comment read, “Treatment is costly than getting married with dowry in India.”