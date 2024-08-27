Bangladesh unrest: Anti-India protests rock Dhaka visa centre, New Delhi seeks enhanced security (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India has requested enhanced security measures from Bangladesh following a protest at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Dhaka on Monday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 10:27 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

    India has requested enhanced security measures from Bangladesh following a protest at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Dhaka on Monday. The demonstration, staged by a group of people seeking Indian visas, involved anti-India slogans and created a tense atmosphere at the centre.

    According to reports from the Times of India, the Indian high commission in Dhaka has formally raised the issue with Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs through a diplomatic note. Although there was no physical damage or assault during the protest, the incident caused significant anxiety among the visa centre staff, who were already operating with reduced personnel.

    Police intervened swiftly, managing to control the situation and prevent further escalation. The demonstration was triggered when applicants were informed that the processing of their visas would be delayed due to the high commission's limited staffing.

    The demonstrators, who were waiting to collect their passports, expressed their frustration by chanting slogans such as “Indian collaborators, beware... One point, one demand — we want a visa,” as captured in viral videos circulating on social media.

    The protest has put additional pressure on the Indian high commission's staff, who have been under stress following recent efforts by some students and political groups to incite anti-India sentiment. On August 22, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, had already voiced concerns about the security of Indian establishments in Bangladesh, including the high commission itself.

    An official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that while the protest was not violent, it added to the strain on the visa centre staff, who are working with limited resources. Despite the incident, there are no current plans to withdraw additional staff from the country.

    The IVAC had previously announced that due to the reduced operational capacity, visa processing times would be longer than usual. Applicants have been informed that their passports will be returned for the time being and re-processed once normal operations resume. Notifications for re-submission will be sent via SMS.

    India manages the largest visa operation in Bangladesh, with around 1.6 million people visiting India last year. Of these visitors, 60% traveled for tourism, 30% for medical reasons, and the remaining 10% for other purposes.

