Besides Rajpath, 7 remnants of colonial past erased by Modi government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced his intention to abolish the images of the colonial era during his Independence Day speech on August 15. However, this process had already started in 2016

In line with its intention of getting rid of any remnants of the colonial past, Narendra Modi has decided to rename 'Rajpath' and Central Vista lawns as 'Kartavya path'. Rajpath is the Hindi word for 'Kingsway', which was given in honour of King George V.

The development comes just three days after the Cross of St George was removed from the Indian Navy's ensign and replaced by the ensign that the seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj inspires. The new naval flag has the tricolour on the upper canton. A blue octagonal shape with the national emblem sits atop an anchor, which is superimposed on a shield.

However, this process had already started in 2016 when the Race Course Road was renamed, Lok Kalyan Marg. The prime minister's residence is at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

* Since 2014, over 1500 redundant colonial-era laws have been repealed.

* In 2017, breaking the 92-year-old tradition, the government merged the Rail Budget with the General Budget.

* It has also done away with the colonial-era presentation of the Budget on the last day of February. The budget is now presented on the first day of February.

* In January 2022, PM Modi inaugurated the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. A statue will be installed soon in the canopy where the statue of King George V was earlier installed. It was removed in 1968.

* In 2022, the Beating The Retreat ceremony's concluding piece 'Abide With Me' was removed, and Kavi Pradeep's seminal piece 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' was introduced.

