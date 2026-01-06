A recent wave of violent attacks has targeted the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, resulting in multiple deaths. A grocery trader was stabbed to death, marking the sixth Hindu killed in 18 days, while a factory owner was also shot dead.

A Hindu grocery trader was stabbed to death in Bangladesh’s Narsingdi district on Monday night, underscoring a worrying pattern of violent attacks on the country’s Hindu minority. Mani Chakraborty, who ran a small grocery shop in the busy Charsindur Bazar market, was attacked by unidentified assailants and later succumbed to his injuries, making him the sixth member of the Hindu community killed in around 18 days.

Local sources say Chakraborty was tending to his shop when he was assaulted by unidentified men. He was rushed to hospital after sustaining fatal wounds but died either en route or shortly after arrival. The killing has further fueled anxiety among Bangladesh’s Hindu community, who already face heightened insecurity amidst a string of violent incidents.

Earlier on the same day, 38-year-old Rana Pratap Bairagi — a factory owner and acting editor of a local newspaper — was shot dead by gunmen in the Jashore district. Assailants reportedly called him out of his ice factory, shot him in the head, and fled the scene, leaving multiple bullet casings behind.

These recent deaths follow a series of attacks that have raised alarm about the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh. In late December and early January, several other Hindus have been targeted across different regions. For example, a 50-year-old businessman, Khokon Chandra Das, was brutally stabbed, doused with petrol, and set on fire by attackers in Shariatpur district on New Year’s Eve. After battling severe injuries, he died in a Dhaka hospital days later.

Human rights groups and minority organisations say these incidents are part of a broader pattern of violence that has left many Hindus feeling unsafe. Many of the attacks involve mobs or unidentified gunmen, and victims range from traders and businessmen to factory workers. Some incidents have also included mob violence backed by accusations of blasphemy, though motives are often unclear or disputed.

The wave of violence has drawn concern both domestically and internationally. India, in particular, has expressed grave concern over repeated attacks on minorities, urging Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and protection of vulnerable communities. Critics argue that such incidents reflect underlying tensions and failures in law enforcement, while others caution against drawing broad communal conclusions without thorough investigations.

As investigations continue into the recent killings, calls for justice and stronger protections for religious minorities are intensifying. The escalation of these attacks has spotlighted the precarious situation facing Hindus in Bangladesh and raised urgent questions about social cohesion, rule of law, and minority rights in the country.

India Condemns Attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

India has expressed concern over the recent attacks on the Hindu minority in Bangladesh. New Delhi said it is closely monitoring the situation and urged Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of minorities and take swift action against those responsible. The issue has also drawn reactions from Indian political leaders, who called for stronger protection of Hindus and accountability for the violence.