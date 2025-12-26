BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain condemned attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, alleging the government has an 'anti-Hindu mentality'. He highlighted the recent lynchings of two Hindu men, Amrit Mondal and Dipu Chandra Das, stating the community lives in fear.

BJP Alleges 'Anti-Hindu Mentality' in Bangladesh

Amid reports of attacks against minorities in Bangladesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Friday alleged that the neighbouring country's government had an "anti-Hindu mentality" and was targeting minority communities. Speaking to ANI, he said that the entire Hindu community in Bangladesh was living in fear. "There is an anti-Hindu mentality government in Bangladesh. Hindus are being targeted. After Deepu Chandra Das, another Hindu, was lynched. The entire Hindu community is living in fear. The actions Bangladesh is taking are unforgivable. Bangladesh should not forget that its actions will damage its own image," Hussain said.

Recent Lynchings of Hindu Youths

On Wednesday, the Daily Star reported that a Hindu youth identified as Amrit Mondal was lynched at Hosendanga village of Kalimohor union in Rajbari's Pangsha sub-district over an extortion allegation. Police rushed to the spot upon receiving information last night and rescued Samrat in a critical condition.

The murder of Mondal took place days after the mob lynching and burning of the Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district. A worker in a garment factory, Dipu Chandra Das, was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy charges and had his body hanged and set on fire on December 18.

Investigation Contradicts Blasphemy Accusation

The Daily Star, citing Mymensingh's Additional Superintendent of Police, Abdullah Al Mamun, stated that a factory official had informed Bhaluka police that a group of workers attacked Dipu inside the factory, accusing him of making "derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad" in a Facebook post. However, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-14 Company Commander in Mymensingh, Md Samsuzzaman, told The Daily Star that investigators found no evidence suggesting the deceased had posted or written anything on Facebook that could have hurt religious sentiments, adding that neither residents nor fellow garment factory workers could point to any such activity by the victim. (ANI)