Congress MP Imran Masood calls Bangladesh an 'anti-India hub' and demands protection for its Hindu minorities. The statement follows strained bilateral ties and the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, which prompted India to summon the Bangladesh envoy.

Masood Warns of Anti-India Activities

Congress leader Imran Masood has said that Bangladesh is becoming a hub of anti-India activities and this would create problems in the coming days if it is not checked. He also said that the government should speak firmly for the protection of minorities in the neighbouring country. Masood, who is MP from Saharanpur, said the government should take proper action in the wake of the prevailing situation in Bangladesh. "The Government of India should take strict action because Bangladesh is becoming a hub of anti-India activities, and if this is not stopped, it will create significant problems in the coming days. We must speak firmly regarding the security of the Hindu people there," Masood told ANI.

There has been a downturn in India's relations with Bangladesh due to the developments in the neighbouring country. India on Tuesday summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner, second time in a week, amid apparent strain in ties. The summons came amid protests in Bangladesh due to killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in two separate incidents.

Bangladesh Govt Responds to Minority Killing

Dipu Das was killed in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district, evoking widespread criticism and again raising questions over the security of minorities in the country.

Adviser Meets Victim's Family

Bangladesh's Education Adviser CR Abrar visited family of Dipu Das on behalf of the Interim Government and expressed sympathy while also giving assurance of support. The Office of the Chief Adviser also expressed its profound sorrow over the killing of Dipu Chandra Das and extended its deepest condolences to his family.

"On behalf of the government, Education Adviser Professor C R Abrar visited the bereaved family in Mymensingh on Tuesday to convey the government's sympathy and assurance of support during this difficult time," Chief Advisor of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, said in a post on X.

During the visit, the Education Adviser spoke with Rabilal Das, Dipu Chandra Das's father, among others. The Education Adviser reiterated that the killing was a heinous criminal act with no justification and no place in Bangladeshi society.

Commitment to Rule of Law

Allegations, rumours, or differences of belief can never excuse violence, and no individual has the right to take the law into their own hands, he said. He also reaffirmed the Interim Government's unwavering commitment to the rule of law, assuring the family that the authorities would investigate all alleged offences and ensure justice through due process.

The post said that law enforcement agencies have arrested 12 individuals in connection with the crime."Investigations are ongoing, and the Interim Government has directed that the case be pursued fully and without exception. Such acts of violence will be met with the full force of the law," the Adviser said.

Call for Unity and Restraint

The post said that the government remains fully committed to ensuring the safety, dignity, and equal protection of all citizens, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or background. "It calls upon all communities, institutions, and leaders to reject violence, resist attempts to create division or unrest, and uphold restraint, humanity, and respect for the law," the post said, noting that the views were conveyed to the family.

On behalf of the Office of the Chief Adviser, Abrar confirmed that financial and welfare assistance would be provided to the family of Dipu Chandra Das and that the relevant authorities would remain in close contact with them in the coming period.

The Adviser reiterated the Interim Government's resolve to protect all citizens and to ensure that justice is served.

Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year old youth, was brutally killed in Mymensingh, again triggering international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. The lnterim Government had condemned the incident earlier.

Minority groups in Bangladesh have sought strong action against those guilty of killing Dipu Das.

Expert Calls for De-escalation

Experts have said Bangladeshi leadership would do well to avoid making or backing baseless allegations against India in the wake of Hadi's killing and to effectively deal with any such comments. "It takes two to tango and if the Bangladesh side is willing to play the game, I think it should be possible for the two sides to put a lid on this escalation which we have seen during the past two weeks," former diplomat Mahesh Sachdev said on Wednesday. (ANI)