Telangana Police SIT has summoned Bandi Sai Bhagirath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a POCSO case. Bhagirath has sought interim bail and filed a complaint alleging a honey-trap and extortion attempt.

Telangana Police SIT has summoned Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, Bandi Bhagirath, to appear before the investigation officer on Wednesday at the Pet Basheerabad Police Station in connection with the alleged POCSO case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Notice and FIR Details

Pet Basheerabad Police have served a notice to Dr CH Vamshikrishna, maternal uncle of Bandi Sai Bhagirath, in connection with the POCSO case registered at the station.

According to the notice issued by the Inspector of Police, Pet Basheerabad PS, Cyberabad, an FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by the mother of the survivor. The FIR was initially filed under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11 read with Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Police notice stated the section of law was later altered to Section 5(1) read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act. Dr. Vamshikrishna, 46, a resident of Karimnagar, has been directed to appear before the investigating officer along with Bandi Sai Bhagirath for inquiry. The notice states that failure to comply may result in legal action as per the law.

Bhagirath Seeks Bail, Alleges Honey-Trap

Meanwhile, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son Bandi Sai Bhagirath has approached the Telangana High Court for an interim bail.

Bandi Bhagirath on Saturday filed a police complaint in Telangana's Karimnagar over a purported honey-trap and extortion attempt targeting him, according to a press statement. The statement issued by the Union Minister's PRO said, "A woman allegedly attempted to lure Bandi Sanjay's son into a honey trap by using her daughter as bait. After allegedly executing the plan, she is accused of demanding a huge sum of money and resorting to blackmail."

Union Minister Alleges 'Political Hit Job'

Union Minister and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged there was a "political hit job" aimed at maligning him and said dragging children and family members into political battles "only reflects the desperation of those who lack the courage" to fight him politically.

"In view of the recent baseless allegations, I wish to state that I have always respected the law and abided by the Constitution throughout my public life. I have lived without any stain and continue to place complete faith in the judiciary," the Union Minister said in a post on X on Saturday. "I am confident that the judiciary will determine what is right and what is wrong. Time will answer every allegation and expose every conspiracy. Satyameva Jayate," he added.

CM Directs Immediate Investigation

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, meanwhile, directed State DGP CV Anand to immediately begin an investigation into the case registered against Bandi Bhagirath at Pet Basheerabad police station. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)