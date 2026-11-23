Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar declared Karimnagar a BJP stronghold at the Maha Padyatra, criticizing Congress on electoral rolls, praising Nitin Nabin's leadership, and reiterating the BJP's determination to win the upcoming elections.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar Declares Karimnagar A Stronghold Of Saffron Flag

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday hailed the massive public response to the Karimnagar Maha Padyatra, declaring that Karimnagar is a stronghold of the saffron flag and asserting that the BJP cadre is determined to defeat the Congress and BRS in Telangana. Addressing the gathering, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, “The massive saffron wave sweeping across Karimnagar fills my heart with immense pride. This is the very land where I was born and raised. The overwhelming public response and enthusiasm have filled me with immense joy and excitement. Seeing Nitin Nabin step onto the soil of Karimnagar makes me extremely proud and emotional. I am ready to fight fearlessly for the ideology I believe in and defend the saffron flag that I proudly carry on my shoulders. I want to proudly declare and challenge everyone that Karimnagar is the stronghold of the saffron flag.”

Targeting Political Opponents

Targeting Congress leaders questioning the BJP's presence in Telangana, he said, “To those Congress leaders who question the BJP's presence in Telangana, I ask them to witness this massive public gathering and the people's support in Karimnagar. Look at the determination, courage and enthusiasm of our saffron cadre, who are ready to defeat the Congress and BRS.” Praising BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Bandi Sanjay Kumar described him as a fearless and dynamic leader, highlighting his political journey and achievements.

Defense of Electoral Reforms

Launching a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, he questioned the opposition to removing deceased, duplicate and permanently migrated voters from electoral lists. “Rahul Gandhi, why are you opposing the SIR process? What is your objection to removing the names of three crore deceased persons from the voters' list? Why should there be any objection to removing one crore duplicate voter entries? Why oppose giving voting rights to every Indian citizen who has attained the age of 18?” he asked.