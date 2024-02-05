Ban on Gobi Manchurian in Goa explained: Why have towns declared war on the iconic fusion dish

The article explores the controversy surrounding the ban of Gobi Manchurian in Goa due to concerns over hygiene, synthetic colors, and unconventional ingredients.

In a twist that has left food enthusiasts and visitors perplexed, the popular fusion dish, Gobi Manchurian, has come under fire in Goa, particularly in the town of Mapusa. The Mapusa Municipal Council, echoing sentiments seen in other parts of the state, recently imposed a ban on the beloved dish due to concerns over synthetic colors, hygiene standards, and even the use of unconventional ingredients.

The controversy ignited when Mapusa councillor Tarak Arolkar proposed the ban during the Bodgeshwar temple feast last month. The suggestion gained swift approval from the rest of the council, leading to the official prohibition of Gobi Manchurian at stalls and feasts, relegating the once-popular dish to culinary purgatory.

This isn't the first time Gobi Manchurian has faced such scrutiny in Goa. In 2022, during the Vasco Saptah fair at the Shree Damodar temple, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) directed the Mormugao Municipal Council to restrict stalls selling Gobi Manchurian. The FDA had previously raided such stalls at various fairs, citing concerns about unhygienic conditions.

The reasons behind the growing antipathy towards Gobi Manchurian are multifaceted. Some critics point to hygiene issues, alleging that vendors operate in unclean conditions and use synthetic colors in preparing the dish. Others raise concerns about the quality of ingredients, with accusations ranging from dubious sauces to the use of a powder typically found in laundry detergents.

MMC chairperson Priya Mishal emphasized hygiene concerns as a primary motivation for the ban. "The councillors opined that such vendors operate in unhygienic conditions and use synthetic colours for making gobi manchurian and that is what has prompted us to ban the sale of this dish," she told TOI.

A senior Food Safety Officer (FSO) at the FDA added another layer to the controversy, revealing concerns about substandard sauces harmful for consumption. "They keep quality sauce on display but use substandard ones for the preparation of Gobi Manchurian," said the FSO. The officer highlighted the use of a peculiar powder in the batter, likening it to a laundry detergent ingredient, which helps maintain the crispiness of the cauliflower florets after deep frying.

Vendors affected by the crackdown expressed their frustration, arguing that they were being unfairly targeted due to the actions of a few individuals. The debate raises questions about the future of Gobi Manchurian in Goa and whether these bans will have a lasting impact on the culinary landscape, leaving locals and visitors alike wondering about the fate of this beloved dish in the region.