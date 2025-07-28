Leading Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, commending the unity of the Indian people and the government's steadfast stance against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

The letter came ahead of the debate on Operation Sindoor, in the Indian Parliament.

In the letter, Baloch wrote, “We, the sixty million Baloch people of the Republic of Balochistan, extend our heartfelt message to our 1.4 billion Indian brothers and sisters. On the occasion of today's parliamentary debate on Operation Sindoor, we express our profound admiration for the unwavering unity of the Indian people, the resolute and principled stance of the Government of India against Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism, and the visionary decision by the opposition to stand in solidarity with the government and armed forces at this critical juncture.”

Balochistan Praises Indian Armed Forces

Mir Yar Baloch also appreciated the extraordinary courage and professionalism of the Indian Armed Forces, the "responsible and patriotic role" of the Indian media, and the nation's collective success in confronting and overcoming "Pakistan's military and psychological aggression."

Stressing the "enduring India-Balochistan bonds of friendship," the human rights activist urged recognition of the "invaluable historical relationship" in the Indian Parliament.

"This sentiment is not only a testament to our shared past but also echoes the aspirations and convictions of the Indian populace," the letter added.

Mir Yar Baloch highlighted that in the aftermath of the temporary pause in Operation Sindoor, "Pakistan's occupying forces have unleashed a renewed wave of brutality" upon the people of Balochistan.

The letter mentioned that these brutal actions carried out by the Pakistani forces are a "direct reprisal" for the principled stance of the Baloch people, who have "chosen to stand in solidarity with the citizens of India".

“Our letter is a powerful reminder of India's role in standing up for oppressed people and resisting tyranny in our neighbourhood. The Baloch people have consistently looked toward India as a beacon of hope, and their unwavering support for our sovereignty, particularly during events like Operation Sindoor, deserves a principled response from your leadership,” said the human rights activist.

He also detailed a series of strategies that Balochistan can help India with, including ending Pakistan's access to the Arabian Sea via Gwadar and disrupting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which he called "a direct threat to India's sovereignty and security."