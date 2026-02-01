A car with five occupants was fired upon in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate, injuring one person. Police stated that one of the individuals in the car is a lawyer who claims to be a member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's legal team. An investigation is underway.

A firing incident on a car was reported at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area, the Delhi police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, "Five people were in the vehicle during the incident, of whom one individual was injured."

Lawyer in Vehicle Claims Link to Lawrence Bishnoi

"One of the people in the vehicle is a lawyer, claiming to be part of Lawrence Bishnoi's legal team," the police further said.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.