Eight people, including two adults and six minors, were detained after a fire broke out at MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy’s family home in Ballari. Police say the blaze started while youths shot social media reels on the rooftop, causing major damage.

Police in Ballari district have detained eight individuals, including two adults and six minors, in connection with a fire that damaged property at the residence of Aruna Janardhana Reddy, wife of Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy. The incident occurred on Friday at the G-Square layout on Ballari-Belagallu Road.

Inspector General of Police P S Harsha said preliminary inquiry revealed that the group had gained access to the rooftop of the house to shoot social media reels, videos, and photographs. Evidence of these recordings was later found on their mobile phones. While on the rooftop, two members allegedly lit a fire that quickly spread and turned into a major blaze.

A complaint was lodged by Rizwaan, site engineer of the G-Square layout, who alleged that 8-10 miscreants set fire to the house, causing damage to furniture and equipment estimated at Rs 1.25 crore. Following the complaint, Ballari rural police conducted a detailed inspection of the premises. A team from the Forensic Sciences Laboratory also visited the site and collected inputs. Ballari SP Dr Suman D Pennekar inspected the location personally.

The two adults detained were identified as Sohail alias Sahil, 18, a boutique worker from Tailor Street in Cowl Bazaar, and Asthan alias Suresh, 32, who runs a fancy store in the same locality. Police said the statements of the detained persons matched the material evidence gathered so far.

Officials noted that the site lacked both security arrangements and CCTV surveillance. Meanwhile, the incident has triggered political controversy. Opposition BJP leaders accused Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy and his associates of involvement, while Congress countered by alleging BJP members, under directives from Janardhana Reddy and Sriramulu, were behind the fire at the unused property.