The 14th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics Forum in Guwahati unites global experts from October 30 to November 3 to address ecological conservation, sustainable development, and indigenous-led stewardship in the Eastern Himalaya region.

14th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics Forum Set for Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Balipara Foundation will host the 14th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics Forum (EHNF) from October 30 to November 3, bringing together international experts, researchers, policymakers, academics, conservation practitioners, entrepreneurs and community representatives to discuss sustainable development and ecological conservation in the Eastern Himalaya. Centred on the theme “Future of the Third Pole and the Himsagar (Eastern Himalaya)”, the five-day forum will be held across five educational institutions in Guwahati, with each venue focusing on a key aspect of the region's ecological, cultural and economic future.

Programme Schedule and Thematic Sessions

The programme will begin at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on October 30 with discussions on ‘Communities, Culture, and Indigenous Futures’. Cotton University will host the session on ‘Forests and Biodiversity’ on October 31, followed by ‘Water and Energy’ at IIT Guwahati on November 1. Gauhati University will host discussions on ‘Sustainable Land Futures’ on November 2, while Assam Royal Global University will conclude the forum on November 3 with a focus on ‘Green Tech, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship’. Through these thematic sessions, EHNF aims to connect scientific research, indigenous knowledge, policy dialogue and innovation, while encouraging collaboration across sectors to address shared environmental challenges and promote resilient, nature-positive futures for the region.

International Participation and Expert Insights

Participants from India and several other countries, including Japan, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, the United States and New Zealand, are expected to attend the forum. The Japanese delegation will include faculty members from Kagawa University and Kyushu University. Other international participants will include representatives associated with the Red Panda Network in Nepal and the Asian Institute of Technology in Thailand. The forum will also feature conservation scientist Dr Meg Lowman, widely known as ‘Canopy Meg’ for her pioneering work in forest canopy research, and Heidi Riddle, Chair of the IUCN SSC Asian Elephant Specialist Group and an Asian elephant conservation specialist.

Objectives and Community Engagement

The discussions will cover biodiversity conservation, indigenous and community-led stewardship, river basin resilience, sustainable land management, clean energy and green enterprise, with a focus on knowledge exchange and partnerships across the Eastern Himalaya. Engagement with students and academic communities will be another key component of the forum. Schools, colleges and universities from across Northeast India are expected to participate, providing young people with opportunities to interact with scientists, conservation practitioners and decision-makers. The programme will also include policy-oriented discussions aimed at translating research findings and stakeholder perspectives into actionable recommendations.

By bringing together academic institutions, civil society organisations, technical experts, government representatives and the private sector, the forum seeks to develop practical approaches to strengthening ecological resilience and promoting sustainable livelihoods across the Eastern Himalaya. The 14th edition of EHNF will continue to serve as a platform for dialogue, collaboration and collective action, with an emphasis on integrating ecological conservation, cultural heritage, scientific knowledge and inclusive economic opportunities to shape the region's future. (ANI)