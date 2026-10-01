Punjab LoP Pratap Singh Bajwa hits out at Amit Shah over his 2029 deadline to make Punjab drug-free. He questioned the Centre's role in breaking the drug supply chain and asked why they weren't acting against kingpins now.

Punjab Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa on Thursday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his 2029 deadline to eliminate drugs in the state, questioning the Centre’s role in breaking the drug supply chain and targeting its alleged kingpins. He also questioned the BJP’s track record on tackling the drug menace, citing drug seizures at Mundra Port and near Lakshadweep and asking how the party could seek three years to eliminate the problem in Punjab.

Bajwa questions Centre's responsibility

Speaking to ANI in Chandigarh, Bajwa said, "Amit Shah ji stated that if people vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party, you will eliminate the drug menace by December 31, 2029. I want to ask the Home Minister this: Does this mean that until your government comes to power in Punjab, you will wash your hands of the matter and claim no responsibility? Who is supposed to safeguard this border state? Who is to break this drug chain? Who is to arrest the 'big crocodiles'—the kingpins of massive drug syndicates? This is your responsibility—a joint responsibility shared with the state government, even if the state government is not cooperating. You could simply say that the state government does not cooperate with you.”

'Name one drug-free BJP state': Bajwa

He questioned the BJP over its record on tackling drugs, citing drones crossing the border and asking the party to name a BJP-ruled state that it has made drug-free. “But we are asking: so many drones are coming across the border, and the Border Security Force (BSF) operates there; furthermore, our border districts—which have been declared 'super-sensitive' regarding the drug trade—fall under your jurisdiction. So, do not turn this into a vote-trading exercise. Do not tell Punjabis, "Give us your vote, and we will deliver this in return." That is not how it works. Just tell us this: Which state in India, governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, is drug-free? Name even one state that you have made drug-free,” he said.

“Only then could we acknowledge that your track record is excellent. In fact, the largest quantities of drugs are being seized in states governed by you. Three thousand kilograms of heroin were seized at Mundra Port; five hundred and twenty-six kilograms were seized near Lakshadweep. You govern these states. How, then, can you ask Punjabis to give you three years to eliminate the drug problem? If your intentions are right, everything is still possible. But in reality, your intentions are not right,” Bajwa further said.

Shah vows to make Punjab drug-free

A day earlier, Shah in Jalandhar alleged that the AAP government in Punjab had allowed the trade of “chitta” (synthetic drugs) to flourish openly and vowed that the BJP would make Punjab free from the drug trade by December 31, 2029, if voted to power. (ANI)