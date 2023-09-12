Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar, accused of inciting violence in Nuh, detained by Haryana Police

While Haryana Police has yet to release an official statement regarding the arrest, an office bearer of the Bajrang Dal's parent organization, the Vishva Hindu Parishad, confirmed to a news agency that Monu Manesar had been detained in Gurugram's Manesar.

In a significant development, Haryana Police apprehended Mohit Yadav, a Bajrang Dal member known as Monu Manesar, who had been accused of inciting communal violence in Nuh. The incident was captured in a video clip, showing plainclothesmen taking him into custody.

While Haryana Police has yet to release an official statement regarding the arrest, an office bearer of the Bajrang Dal's parent organization, the Vishva Hindu Parishad, confirmed to a news agency that Monu Manesar had been detained in Gurugram's Manesar.

Monu Manesar (28) had evaded arrest for over five months despite being implicated, along with 21 others, in the abduction and murder of two cattle traders, Junaid and his cousin Nasir. Their charred bodies were discovered in a burnt car in Rajasthan's Bhiwani on February 16.

Bharatpur SP Mridul Kachawa stated that Rajasthan Police had been informed of Manesar's detention and was in communication with Haryana Police. He said, "We have received information that Haryana Police has detained Monu Manesar, who is wanted in the Nasir and Junaid (lynching) case. Haryana Police is carrying out its further procedure, and our officers are in contact with them. When their procedure is completed, (our) District Police will begin theirs."

Throughout the ordeal, Manesar consistently denied his involvement in the Bhiwani double murder case and the Nuh violence. Following his alleged role in the communal clashes during a procession in Nuh, Manesar asserted that he had not been present at the scene and had not delivered any "hate speech" that might have incited the violent confrontations.

