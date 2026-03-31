TMC MP Yusuf Pathan backed his party's candidate Naru Gopal for the Baharampur assembly seat over Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Pathan praised Gopal's work and also supported Mamata Banerjee's stance on electoral roll deletions.

Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan on Tuesday wished Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on his return to West Bengal state politics and contesting the election from the Baharampur assembly seat. He further backed TMC candidate Naru Gopal for the seat, asserting that he has worked previously for the people of the region. He further stated that all the party workers want Naru Gopal to win from the constituency.

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Pathan Praises Naru Gopal's Work

"Naru Gopal is a well-known leader here. He has always worked well here. He goes among the people. It feels good to see him work. We want him to win this time. All the best. I extend him my best wishes. He is a senior leader. Everyone has the right to contest elections. But Naru Gopal has worked really well here," he said.

'Lone CM Fighting for People': Pathan on Electoral Rolls

Furthermore, on issues related to name deletions in electoral rolls during Special Intensive Revision, Pathan backed Mamata Banerjee's criticism over the issue, adding that she is the "lone CM" who has fought for people. "There are several complaints. Didi is fighting for it. She is the lone CM who approached the Court and fought for the people here. She will continue to fight for them," Pathan added.

Baharampur's Three-Way Contest

TMC's Naru Gopal will be facing sitting MLA Subrata Maitra in Barhampur from BJP. Meanwhile, on the other, the Congress has fielded former MP and LoP Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the seat.

Adhir Chowdhury's Return to State Politics

Chowdhury is re-entering state politics after 30 years, contesting the West Bengal Assembly election from Baharampur. This move follows his defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Adhir, a five-time MP from Baharampur, previously won the Assembly election from Nabagram in 1996 but quit as an MLA in 1999 to pursue national politics.

Election Schedule Announced

The state will conduct elections in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes for both phases scheduled for May 4. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9.

For the second phase, which covers 142 Assembly constituencies, the gazette notification will be issued on April 2. The last date for filing nominations is April 9, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 10. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 13. (ANI)