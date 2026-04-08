Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has accused Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of using abusive language and questioned the Election Commission's silence. He condemned the remarks, calling it a characteristic of the BJP to intimidate the opposition.

Baghel Slams Sarma's 'Abusive Language', Questions EC Silence

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is using abusive language in broad daylight and questioned the silence of the Election Commission. The Congress leader also said that no action was being taken against the Assam CM. "... He is using words we can't even speak, and he is speaking publicly. He is the Chief Minister; this means he has no regard for the people of the state, the country, or the national media. The way he is using abusive language in public, and no action is being taken against him. How has the Election Commission remained silent?... Any Chief Minister abusing a member of any political party in this manner should be condemned... Intimidating and threatening opposition members has become the character of the BJP," he told ANI.

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Sarma's Remarks Against Kharge

This comes after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma critiqued Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his statement about seeking clarification from the central government and the foreign minister after police raided the Congress leader Pawan Khera's Delhi residence, as the CM's wife filed an FIR against him.

"Are you crazy? If you don't know the truth, then why did you put it? You should have asked earlier...First, you should have asked the foreign minister whether it was right or not and that we have received this allegation," CM Sarma said. He likened the situation to killing someone and then offering them medicine. "Kharge is old, and you are still talking like a crazy person," he further remarked.

Background: Pawan Khera's Allegations

Sarma made the remarks amid heightened tensions over allegations made by Pawan Khera against the Sarma family. Khera had alleged that CM Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds three passports -- from India, the UAE, and Egypt -- and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA.

Assam Election Details

Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9 across 126 constituencies, with counting on May 4. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term. The Congress-led alliance includes Raijor Dal and CPI(M). (ANI)