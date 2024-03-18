Azam Khan sentenced to 7 years imprisonment by Rampur court

The MP MLA Court delivered its verdict, sentencing Azam Khan to seven years and others to five years in the Dungarpur case under IPC Sections 427, 504, 506, 447, and 120B. Azam Khan, former Mayor Azhar Ahmad Khan, contractor Barkat Ali, and retired CEO Ale Hasan were found guilty.

A Rampur court has sentenced senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former cabinet minister Azam Khan to seven years in prison, along with three others who received five-year sentences. Aale Hasan, a former district official, Barkat Ali, and Azhar Ahmad Khan, the former mayor of Rampur, are among those found guilty.

The MP/MLA court convicted all four of them guilty on March 16 in accordance with IPC sections 427, 504, 506, 447, and 120 B. Azam Khan, who is now detained in Sitapur Jail, made an appearance in court by video conference.

They are being charged with criminal conspiracy, while the other three were accused of robbery, assault, and home invasion. Due to a dearth of evidence, two of the defendants have been found not guilty.

The Dungarpur incident in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, dates back to 2019 when alleged encroachers forcefully occupied private land, resulting in chaosThe Dungarpur incident in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, dates back to 2019 when alleged encroachers forcefully occupied private land, resulting in chaos. It was reported that trespassers entered homes, subjected residents to assault, and looted money and belongings.

It was reported that trespassers entered homes, subjected residents to assault, and looted money and belongings. Following the formation of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, landowner Ehtesham filed cases against six individuals, including Azam Khan. Following the formation of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, landowner Ehtesham filed cases against six individuals, including Azam Khan.