Delhi Police nabbed a second accused in the Azadpur metro cable theft, recovering 30m of cable. This follows an earlier arrest. In a separate case, police arrested two absconding individuals linked to a ₹5 lakh robbery near Shadipur Flyover.

Second Accused Arrested in Metro Cable Theft Case

Delhi Police apprehended another accused in connection with the cable theft case of the Azadpur metro station on Friday. The accused has been identified as 23-year-old Shahid, who is a resident of Jahangirpuri. Following his interrogation, 30 metres of copper cable was recovered at his instance. While other accomplices and receivers have been identified, police are currently conducting raids to arrest the remaining culprits and recover the remaining stolen property.

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Earlier, on March 12, a signalling cable was stolen, which connected two metro stations, Majlis Park and Bhalswa Metro Stations. The theft severely affected the signalling system and led to a service breakdown. Complainant Jasbir Singh, an MRS signal controller at Majlis Park, stated that upon inspection, approximately 1,000 metres of signalling cable was found to have been removed or stolen.

Later, a night patrolling team immediately reached the spot and observed several individuals melting wire for copper in a nearby jungle. Acting quickly on the act, the team apprehended one suspect, identified as Sheikh Safiq, a resident of Jahangirpuri, who was caught at the scene with approximately 170-180 metres of burned cable. The recovered cable was seized, and an FIR has been registered at PS Azadpur Metro under sections 329(4), 329(2), 305(1), 3(5), and 331(4) of the BNS, along with sections 74(1) and 78 of the DMRC Act.

Two Arrested in ₹5 Lakh Robbery Case

In a separate incident, Delhi Police arrested two individuals in connection with a ₹5 lakh robbery case, police said on March 18. According to police, a PCR call was received regarding a robbery near Shadipur Flyover on November 15, 2025, where the complainant reported that unknown miscreants robbed around ₹5 lakh in cash and a laptop from his car. An FIR was registered, and an investigation was initiated.

During the initial action, one accused, Akash, had already been arrested, while his two associates, Rahul and Karandas alias Fukka, were absconding. Based on continuous surveillance, CCTV footage, and technical analysis, police arrested Rahul from JJ Colony, Inderpuri, on March 10. Subsequently, on March 15, police also arrested Karandas alias Fukka from the Inderpuri area. According to police, during interrogation, both accused confessed to their involvement in the robbery and stated that they had already spent the looted money. Police further stated that the accused, Rahul, is a habitual offender with multiple previous criminal cases registered against him. (ANI)