Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust to invite PM Modi for consecration ceremony

    The Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the consecration ceremony of the new idol of Lord Ram, confirmed an official of the temple trust. The temple will be thrown open to devotees in December.

    Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust to invite PM Modi for consecration ceremony in ram mandir anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to the newly under-construction Ram Temple for the consecration ceremony of the new idol of Lord Ram, confirmed an official of the temple's trust.

    The decision was made, according to Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai, at a recent board meeting.

    By October, the temple's ground floor will be complete, according to Rai. Two months will be spent in the trial of its operation and by December, it will be thrown open to the devotees.

    He said a letter would be submitted to the prime minister and he would be requested to consent to any suitable date between December and January 26, 2024.
    This letter will be signed by the president of Sriram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the official said.  After the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram, the temple will be officially inaugurated for worshipping and offering prayers.

    In the meeting held in Ayodhya this week, 11 members were present, while founder member K Parasaran joined virtually.
         
    However, Rai said that no date has been fixed for the consecration of the idol in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. 
         
    Swami Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of the temple trust, is consulting the astrologers regarding the dates. So far talks have been held with seven astrologers for a suitable date, he said.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 2:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Miffed over demand to pay for excess baggage, woman flyer screams 'bomb' at Mumbai airport

    Miffed over demand to pay for excess baggage, woman flyer screams 'bomb' at Mumbai airport

    RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Check Rajasthan Board 10th Result here

    RBSE 10th Result 2023 declared: Check Rajasthan Board exam result here

    Tahawwur Rana tries once again to block extradition to India for 26/11 case trial

    'Conspirator' Tahawwur Rana again tries to block extradition to India for 26/11 trial

    Kerala girl drugged, sexually abused at multiple locations, dumped in Thamarassery Churam/pass anr

    Kerala girl drugged, sexually abused at multiple locations, dumped in Thamarassery pass

    Shivaji Maharaj established 'swarajya', his life is a source of inspiration: PM Modi

    Shivaji Maharaj established 'swarajya', his life is a source of inspiration: PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    football Lionel Messi will decide his future next week, reveals Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez - WATCH snt

    Lionel Messi will decide his future next week, reveals Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez - WATCH

    Ilaiyaraaja turns 80: Celebrating musical maestro with his 6 iconic Malayalam and Tamil hit songs

    Ilaiyaraaja turns 80: Celebrating musical maestro with his 6 iconic Malayalam and Tamil hit songs

    football 'Hala Madrid': Real Madrid fans rejoice after Karim Benzema says internet is not reality on move to al ittihad snt

    'Hala Madrid': Real Madrid fans rejoice after Benzema says 'internet is not reality' on move to Al-Ittihad

    Miffed over demand to pay for excess baggage, woman flyer screams 'bomb' at Mumbai airport

    Miffed over demand to pay for excess baggage, woman flyer screams 'bomb' at Mumbai airport

    RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Check Rajasthan Board 10th Result here

    RBSE 10th Result 2023 declared: Check Rajasthan Board exam result here

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon