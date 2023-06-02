Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust to invite PM Modi for consecration ceremony

The Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the consecration ceremony of the new idol of Lord Ram, confirmed an official of the temple trust. The temple will be thrown open to devotees in December.

The decision was made, according to Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai, at a recent board meeting.

By October, the temple's ground floor will be complete, according to Rai. Two months will be spent in the trial of its operation and by December, it will be thrown open to the devotees.

He said a letter would be submitted to the prime minister and he would be requested to consent to any suitable date between December and January 26, 2024.

This letter will be signed by the president of Sriram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the official said. After the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram, the temple will be officially inaugurated for worshipping and offering prayers.

In the meeting held in Ayodhya this week, 11 members were present, while founder member K Parasaran joined virtually.



However, Rai said that no date has been fixed for the consecration of the idol in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.



Swami Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of the temple trust, is consulting the astrologers regarding the dates. So far talks have been held with seven astrologers for a suitable date, he said.